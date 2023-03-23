Home Sports Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former referees’ official
Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former referees’ official

Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former referees’ official

Uefa has appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to look into payments made by Barcelona to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee.

Prosecutors allege Barca paid 8.4m euros (£7.4m) to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his company in return for favourable refereeing decisions.

Barcelona deny any wrongdoing.

Uefa said: “Ethics and disciplinary inspectors have been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira'”.

More to follow.

