Uefa has appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to look into payments made by Barcelona to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee.

Prosecutors allege Barca paid 8.4m euros (£7.4m) to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his company in return for favourable refereeing decisions.

Barcelona deny any wrongdoing.

Uefa said: “Ethics and disciplinary inspectors have been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira'”.

