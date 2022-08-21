1 ‘from the end of the match, the Jamaican, right down to the points, finds the shot of victory and knocks out the “Nigerian Nightmare”, which he hadn’t lost since 2013
The reversal when you least expect it, even more sensational because there is a belt up for grabs. But MMAs are like that. It happens, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, that a minute from the end of the last of the five rounds of the main event Kamaru Usman is heading towards a victory that up to now he would have deserved against Leon Edwards and that would have allowed him to defend the Ufc welterweight champion belt for the sixth time in a row. Cardio, grappling, control, card shots, what he had to do he had done. Then Edwards pulls out the shot of the year: he feints the right jab and lets go a left kick to the face that catches the champion completely unprepared. He hits him full on the cheek and knocks him dry.
the new champion
Thus ends an era, that of “Nigerian nightmare” Usman, rightly considered one of the first 2-3 pound-for-pound fighters, hitherto ruler of the welterweight and essentially unbeaten in his career (the last defeat had cashed in 2013 in a minor promotion). And the new champion becomes Leon Edwards, 30, called “Rocky”, Jamaican by birth but transplanted as a child in Birmingham in England, where the teenage MMAs have “saved” him from a difficult childhood. Infectious smile boy, Edwards commented on his tearful highlight: “You all thought I couldn’t make it, look at me now! That football? I don’t know how to explain it, God is on my side, I felt it was my moment and I hit ”. He rejoices, Kingston rejoices too: he is the first Ufc champion of Jamaican origin. And already there is talk of revenge …
