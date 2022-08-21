The reversal when you least expect it, even more sensational because there is a belt up for grabs. But MMAs are like that. It happens, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, that a minute from the end of the last of the five rounds of the main event Kamaru Usman is heading towards a victory that up to now he would have deserved against Leon Edwards and that would have allowed him to defend the Ufc welterweight champion belt for the sixth time in a row. Cardio, grappling, control, card shots, what he had to do he had done. Then Edwards pulls out the shot of the year: he feints the right jab and lets go a left kick to the face that catches the champion completely unprepared. He hits him full on the cheek and knocks him dry.