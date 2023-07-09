UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodríguez – Mexico Aims to Dominate the Industry

UFC 290 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, promising to be a spectacular event that showcases the dominance of Mexico in the industry. The highly anticipated fight between Volkanovski and Rodríguez for the Featherweight title will be the highlight of the night. Yair ‘Pantera’ Rodríguez, the interim 145-pound champion from Chihuahua, will be looking to unify the title with the undisputed Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Adding to the excitement, Brandon Moreno from Tijuana will defend the Flyweight belt against the Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja in the co-feature bout. The event is expected to be a display of skill, determination, and power from some of the world‘s most talented fighters.

For fans eager to catch the action, the main card of UFC 290 can be viewed on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary fights will also be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ABC, and ESPN at 8 p.m., with the initial preliminaries airing on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, check the schedules by country and the television channels broadcasting the event.

As for the fight timings, Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez for UFC 290 will take place on Saturday, July 8. The FIGHT PASS Preliminaries will begin at the following times: 4:00 p.m. CDMX, 18:00 ET, 19:00 AR, and 0:00 ES (Sunday, July 9). The Preliminaries will start at 17:00 CDMX, 7:00 p.m. ET, 20:00 AR, and 1:00 ES (Sunday, July 9). The main card is scheduled for 20:00 CDMX, 22:00 ET, 23:00 AR, and 4:00 ES (Sunday, July 9), with the main event kicking off at 22:15 CDMX, 0:15 AM ET, 1:15 AM AR, and 6:15 AM ES (Sunday, July 9).

To watch UFC 290 live, make sure to tune in to the following channels:

– Main card: Starting at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV

– Preliminary card: 8 pm ET on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

– UFC Fight Pass prelims: 6 pm ET on ESPN+

The main card will feature some highly anticipated fights, including the Featherweight Championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez, the Flyweight Championship between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, as well as other exciting matchups like Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis in the Middleweight division and Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker in the Lightweight division.

For the preliminary card, fans can expect thrilling battles such as Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price in the Welterweight division, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell in the Welterweight division, Yazmín Jáuregui vs. Denise Gomes in the Strawweight division, and Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield in the Light Heavyweight division.

The UFC Fight Pass prelims will kick off with exciting fights like Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio in the Heavyweight division, Cameron Saaiman vs. Marcin Prachnio in the Weight Cock division, Shannon Ross vs. Terrence Mitchell in the Flyweight division, and Kamuela Kirk vs. Jesus Aguilar in the Lightweight division.

In anticipation of his fight against Volkanovski, Yair Rodríguez shared an optimistic message with his followers. He expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and promised to make them proud in the octagon. The stage is set for an unforgettable night of MMA action at UFC 290.

