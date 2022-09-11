Original title: UFC: Li Jingliang’s disagreement decision was lost to the opponent’s referee’s score, causing controversy

China News Service, September 11. On the 11th, Beijing time, in the UFC 279 match of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas, the United States, Chinese players Li Jingliang and Rodriguez completed three rounds, and the final referee disagreed and decided that Li Jingliang lost to the opponent. , the decision caused a lot of controversy.

This game can be described as twists and turns. Li Jingliang’s opponent was temporarily adjusted the day before the game started. According to the original plan, Chimayev will face Diaz in the main event of Toutiao, Li Jingliang will face “Dark Demon” Ferguson in the co-main event, and Kevin Holland will face Rodriguez at the 180-pound agreement level.

At the pre-match weigh-in ceremony on the 9th local time, Chimayev’s weight exceeded the welterweight limit, which caused the match to fail as planned, and UFC officials had to adjust the lineup. Li Jingliang’s opponent became Rodriguez, who weighed 8.5 pounds more than Li Jingliang before the game.

In the end, the two played all three rounds. The referee scored 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28, and they decided that Li Jingliang lost to Rodriguez. When the result was announced, there was a lot of boos at the game.

After the game, the UFC official blog released the scorecards of the three referees, Mike Bell, Douglas Crosby and Ron McCarthy, and said that “the three referees have significantly different opinions on this match.”

After the game, Li Jingliang also responded on social media: "In the game, winning or losing is normal, and many things are unfair, but let's take it, I won't back down and move forward bravely."

