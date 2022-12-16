The Mezzocorona fighter will face the very fast Georgian, a former soccer promise, in London: the goal is to redeem the defeat against Whittaker and return to aiming for the middleweight title

Marvin Vettori returns to the cage. The appointment is for March 18 in London, when the Italian star of the UFC will face the Georgian Roman Dolidze. A crucial match for the Mezzocorona fighter, fresh from the defeat against Robert Whittaker on 3 September last: to get another chance for the UFC middleweight title again, he needs to grind out victories.

the opponent — Dolidze is definitely an opponent within Vettori’s reach, but dangerous because he’s very fast, in confidence, he comes from 4 wins in a row, 3 of which by knockout against Daukaus, Hawes and Hermansson. Last March he was supposed to face another Italian, Alessio Di Chirico, who however got injured a month before the match: he was replaced by the Argentine Staropoli, with whom the Georgian’s 3-in-a-row began.

Born in 1988, Dolidze was a promise of football in his youth: up to the age of 20 he played in goal and did tryouts for various first and second division Turkish clubs, then he moved to Ukraine to study and gave himself up to martial arts . He trained in sambo, bjj and olympic wrestling and immediately started to get those results that he didn’t get in goal. At 28 he gave himself up to MMA, and at 32 he entered the UFC where he has a record of 6-1 (13-1 overall). He comes from light heavyweights and has a slight advantage in physical terms compared to Vettori (1.88 against 1.83, 1.93 against 1.88 of reach), to the grapplers training he adds a not beautiful but very powerful striking. See also Derthona is looking for confirmation in the away match with Ticino Zichella thinks about turnover

the future — In the UFC middleweights, one of the busiest divisions in the promotion, Dolidze is currently eighth in the rankings and Vettori fourth. Marvin has spent the last month training in Thailand to improve his muay thai basics, a win would put him back in the league of hopefuls for the belt that now belongs to Brazilian Alex Pereira.

December 16, 2022 (change December 16, 2022 | 09:57)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

