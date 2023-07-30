Home » Ugo Humbert stops in the semi-finals in Atlanta
Ugo Humbert stops in the semi-finals in Atlanta

Ugo Humbert was beaten in the semi-finals of the Atlanta tournament by Australian Aleksandar Vukic (82nd). The Frenchman had however made an excellent start to the match, before his opponent rebelled and won in three tied sets (3-6, 7-6 [2], 7-5). ” It’s incredible. I was totally dominated. He was destroying me and I kind of relaxed and then I went for it,” explained the Australian, who finished the game with a total of 34 winners and 17 aces.

Vukic thus reached his first final on the ATP circuit and there he will face the American Taylor Fritz (9th), seeded n°1, who defeated his compatriot JJ Wolf (6-3, 7-5). Fritz will try to win his second title of the season in Atlanta after Delray Beach earlier this year.

With this semi-final, Humbert should be 36th in the world next week. A ranking that brings him a little closer to seeded status for the next US Open.

