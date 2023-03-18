The first resistances on sending fighters in Ukraine they are collapsing. Not by all NATO countries, of course. Poland’s decision to supply Kiev with some jets of Soviet origin MiG-29was added that of Slovakia. Confirmation came in the morning from the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger: thirty MiG-29 will reach the Ukrainian capital. “We have made a constitutionally legitimate decision. President Zuzana Caputova is aware of everything,” Heger said. Some of them, added the defense minister Jaroslav Nad“will be used as spare parts”. Poland e Slovakia they are currently the only two countries of the Atlantic Alliance to respond to the request for fighters on which Ukraine has insisted since the beginning of the Russian invasion and which it renewed after sending tanks to Kiev and ahead of the European Council on 10 February. However, without achieving great success. Adamant about sending fighter planes is the Germania, with its German chancellor Olaf Scholz. His spokesperson reiterated it again today, Steffen Hebestreitresponding at a press conference in Berlin to some questions on the announcement of Warsaw, which will send 4 Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine. “We have heard the words of the president DudaPoland did not have a duty to agree with us,” he said.

Instead, the new Slovak arms package was greeted with significant gratitude by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. «Our agreements a Bruxelles they are working! During a phone call, I thanked the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger for a substantial package of air defense weapons, including MiG aircraft. I appreciate his personal role in supporting Ukraine. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in Kyiv,” the leader wrote on Twitter Kiev. Predictable reaction of Mosca. “The fighters donated by Poland and Slovakia will be destroyed”, is the threat of Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass. «The supplies of these planes – continues the spokesman of Kremlin – as we have repeatedly stated, they cannot have an impact on thespecial military operation, but they can cause more suffering to Ukraine itself and to the Ukrainian people». For Peskov, Warsaw plans and Bratislava for the supply of jet MiG-29 they represent “the umpteenth proof of how a good number of NATO countries are increasingly involved in the conflict”. The decision of the two countries does indeed mark a turning point, but – at least for now – it does not imply a general change of line within NATO. Ukraine, through the words of President Zelensky and other government officials, has long been reiterating the need to receive aircraft from the West. But the White House is firm in its positions: the decision of other countries to send fighters to Kiev «does not change our assessment with respect to sending F-16».

