IIn Ukraine, the Ministry of Sport has banned official delegations from participating in international competitions with Russians and Belarusians. The ministry regulation was published on Friday night. In the event of violations, the national sports federations are threatened with the withdrawal of their official status. The participation of Russians and Belarusians in international competitions should be monitored by the associations themselves.

The ordinance was preceded by a cabinet decision at the end of March. Kiev had previously discussed a boycott of next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris if Russian or Belarusian athletes were allowed to attend.

Ukrainian Sports Minister Wadym Hutzajt warned Ukrainian athletes of the consequences if they ignore the boycott in a press release on Wednesday: “We are at war. We must demonstrate unity to get through this. Our common goal is to survive.” Under such conditions, Ukraine cannot understand the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), nor will it support it.

A few weeks ago, the IOC recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed back into international competitions as neutral athletes under certain conditions. There was much criticism of the decision.

Russia invaded Ukraine almost 14 months ago. Moscow-ally Belarus allows Russian attacks from its territory. “We shouldn’t forget that all Ukrainian athletes have lost someone by now, friend or family member,” Hutzajt said. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Sports, around 300 athletes and coaches have died in the course of the war. In addition, more than 340 sports facilities are said to have been destroyed.