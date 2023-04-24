Home » Ukraine continues to play in qualifying
by admin
Despite the admission of Belarus, the Ukrainian national team will continue to participate in the qualification for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. This is possible because both teams play in different groups (Ukraine in Group C, Belarus in Group I), said the head of the football association, Andriy Pawelko, with reference to a letter from the Ministry of Sport on Facebook on Monday.

Accordingly, in the event of a direct encounter between Belarus and Ukraine, the ban on participation issued by the ministry would apply. Training camps in Germany are currently being examined to prepare the team from the war-torn country, which Ruslan Rotan is initially training on a transitional basis.

Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for 14 months. Belarus is considered one of Moscow’s most important allies and has allowed Russian troops to invade the neighboring country via its own border. Therefore, almost two weeks ago, the Ministry of Sports in Kiev banned Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions not only with Russian but also with Belarusian athletes.

