World The Wagner mercenary group seems to have taken “a tactical break” in Bakhmut, says the US thinktank ISW (Institute for the Study of War) in its daily update.

The ISW believes Wagner is awaiting conventional reinforcements from Russian troops.

Kiev, extension of the grain agreement for an unlimited period

Ukraine supports the extension of the wheat deal for an “unlimited period”. This was confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, reports Ukrinform. “Ukraine’s position is unchanged. This is one of the points of the Peace Formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky. We are in favor of extending the cereals initiative indefinitely. – said Yermak – Ukraine, for its part, is respecting everything we have agreed with the UN and Turkey”. The president’s chief of staff also noted that all of Ukraine’s partners are well aware of Kiev’s position. And he underlined the huge work going on with African countries.

Air warning in Kiev and the rest of the country





An air raid alarm is underway in Kiev, where the sirens signaling it are echoing, while the interactive maps on the alert level for the national territory show from the latest update that the alarm has been triggered for almost all regions of the country.

Kiev army counterattacks, Russian logistics centers hit

Powerful attack by the Kiev army starting yesterday evening against sites and logistics centers where the troops and equipment of the Russian army are concentrated on Ukrainian territory: this was reported by the Ukrainian General Staff quoted by local media. Thirteen attacks launched by the Ukrainian armed forces, the air force hit an anti-aircraft missile complex, while artillery units hit 6 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, 2 logistics centers, 3 ammunition depots, 6 electronic control stations and 2 anti-aircraft vehicles in firing position.

Chief Wagner, on supplies cut off by Putin

Wagner company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was cut off from special communications with Russian authorities due to his requests to supply ammunition: we were “cut off” by Putin. This was reported by Prigozhin’s press service, quoted by CNN. “To make me stop asking for ammunition, all special phones in all offices have been turned off and also all passages to decision-making departments have been blocked,” he said on his press office’s Telegram channel, adding that he will ask for supplies of ammunition. through the media.

Kiev, “last attack accelerates arrival of air defense systems”

Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on March 9 will only accelerate the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine by international partners. The deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Oleksiy Kuleba, is convinced of this, who on national TV thus answered the question whether yesterday’s massive bombing will affect further supplies of weapons, in particular the Patriot and SAMP/T systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. This is reported by Ukrinform. “It will certainly speed up the process, I am sure of it. We will first have all the air defense systems we need because the whole world can see the evil we have to fight every day. So I’m sure it will backfire, contrary to what the Russian military expects,” he said. Kuleba added that Russia is trying to break the spirit of Ukrainians by launching volleys of missiles. “But they will never be able to do that. We are fighting for our land, our lives and our homes,” he stressed.

Massive Russian raid on Ukraine, alarm for Zaporizhzhia, missiles also hit Kiev

An all-out Russian raid, with eighty-one missiles, hit several areas of Ukraine including Kiev. The attacks by Russian military units, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, started from the Black Sea, the Azov Sea, the Caspian Sea. ‘They used all kinds of missiles to distract the flak.’ According to local Ukrainian authorities, at least 11 people were killed and 22 injured. “A difficult night,” wrote Zelensky. Worries about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cut off from the electricity grid. Warning from Brussels: “Occupying a civilian plant is against all international agreements and creates a very dangerous situation”. And the IAEA warns of the risks caused by the continuous power outages at the plant

Pope, Putin knows I’m available

If I met Putin “I would speak to him as clearly as I speak in public. He is a cultured man ”. So Pope Francis in the interview with CSR – which will be published in full on the site from Sunday evening – anticipated by Corriere, Repubblica and La Stampa. “On the second day of the war, I went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See to say that I was willing to go to Moscow on condition that Putin would leave me a window to negotiate,” he recalls. “Lavrov wrote to me saying thank you but it’s not the time. Putin knows I’m available. But there are imperial interests there, not only of the Russian Empire, but of empires elsewhere. What belongs to the empire – he underlines – is to put the nations in second place ”. Furthermore, Pope Francis said that he is not thinking about resigning, but “a tiredness that does not make you see things clearly, a lack of clarity, a lack of knowing how to evaluate situations” would push him to resign, and “the physical problem may also be possible” .

Melnyk, more anti-aircraft defenses against nuclear threat Russia

“Russia is trying to threaten the whole world with nuclear disaster, that’s why we must be united to protect above all the places where nuclear power plants are located from the possibility of being attacked by missiles. We are working to deliver more air defense systems and cover all high-danger objects.” So the ambassador of Ukraine in Italy, Yaroslav Melnyk in an interview with La Stampa.

Bakhmut’s hero, identity is yet to be established





His image – a cigarette in his mouth – while he pronounced ‘Glory to Ukraine’ shortly before being killed by machine guns went around the world. But now we need to give a name to what has become one of the ‘heroes’ of the Ukrainian resistance in the conflict with Russia. As reported by the Guardian, there are still doubts about the identity of the soldier killed near Bakhmut and captured in a video that went viral. According to some, it is Tymofiy Shadura, 41, a soldier of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, born in Liubar Raion and raised in the village of Mala Derevychka, in the Zhytomyr oblast, a farmer by profession: he disappeared on February 3 near Bakhmut. Some of his relatives said they recognized him in the macabre images of the execution. According to some Ukrainian media and bloggers, however, the hero is Oleksandr Igorevich Matsievskyi, 42, an electrician by profession, who disappeared on December 30 while fighting on the outskirts of Soledar. In the last photos he had a plaster on his right eyebrow just like the man killed in the video. Unlike Shadura, Matsievskyi’s body was returned by the Russians and is buried in the Nizhyn cemetery, northeast of Kiev, where many citizens have paid their respects. Again he was recognized in the pictures by close relatives and members of his combat unit. The outcome of the investigation initiated by the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces is now awaited to resolve the issue, but it could take several weeks.

Isw, March 9 airstrike for propaganda only





The March 9 bombing of Ukraine – the largest airstrike by the Russian Federation in 2023 – did not bring any battlefield benefits and is part of a propaganda operation. This is supported by analysts from the America Institute for the Study of War (ISW) underlining that “the Kremlin has probably deliberately launched missiles that the Ukrainian air defense system cannot intercept in order to obtain results in the Russian information space, despite the reduction in stockpiles of such missiles”. In detail, it would be a matter of “revenge” for the terrorist attacks that took place in the Bryansk region, in Russian territory, on 2 March last. On March 9, 84 missiles were fired by Russia on various cities in Ukraine, causing at least 11 deaths and 22 injuries.

