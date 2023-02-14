World The Dutch Defense Ministry said two of its F-35 fighter jets yesterday intercepted a formation of three Russian warplanes over Poland and escorted them out of that airspace. US officials told Ukrainian representatives at a meeting held at the Pentagon that they do not have enough ATACMS long-range missile systems to deliver to Kiev.

Dutch F-35s intercept 3 Russian fighters over Poland

The Dutch Defense Ministry said two of its F-35 fighter jets yesterday intercepted a formation of three Russian warplanes over Poland and escorted them out of that airspace. Several international media report it.

The aircraft “approached NATO’s Polish area of ​​responsibility from Kaliningrad,” the Dutch ministry said, explaining that eight of its Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland this month and next. The Russian air formation consisted of “three aircraft: an Ilyushin IL-20M Coot-A escorted by two Su-27 Flankers”, specified the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

Media, no Atacms missiles from the USA because they are lacking





US officials have told Ukrainian representatives at a meeting held at the Pentagon that they do not possess enough Atacms long-range missile systems to be able to deliver to KievPolitico says, citing several informed sources. Providing ATACMs to Ukraine would reduce US stockpiles and hamper the US military’s readiness for any future combat, the sources told the US newspaper. “There are other ways to give Kiev the capabilities it needs to strike targets,” a senior US Defense Department official said.

Unicef, 110,000 people reached in Kherson with emergency aid





Since when Kherson has become accessible, Unicef ​​was among the first on the ground to deliver life-saving supplies through convoys, partners and high-level missions led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator to ensure the well-being of families and children. In addition to supplies and relief items, Unicef ​​has engaged with existing partners to initiate rehabilitation of sewage and water supply systems with Kherson water utilities.

It also deployed mobile multidisciplinary teams (MMTs) in accessible areas of the Kherson region, made up of psychologists, lawyers, doctors and social workers, to ensure access to social and child protection services. Additionally, cash assistance was provided to hundreds of families. As part of an inter-agency convoy, Unicef ​​delivered eight medical ventilators to health facilities on 9 February.

In recent months, Uniceg has delivered more than $5 million worth of equipment and supplies, including more than 110 generators to support the continuity of water and health services, 9 high-volume mobile boilers for health care facilities, more than 180 water heaters, tens of thousands of winter and hygiene kits for children and adults, as well as medical supplies. Unicef ​​has also delivered over half a million bottles of water which have reached over 110,000 people, including 11,000 children.

