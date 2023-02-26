World US President Joe Biden rejects the peace plan developed by China. “If Putin likes him, how can that be a good plan?” he dismisses it by noting that “there are benefits only for Russia in that plan”. According to the head of the White House “the idea that China “negotiates the outcome of a totally unjust war for Ukraine is not rational”. Even for Zelensky it is “unrealistic”

Kiev, demining underway in the Kharkiv region

In the last day alone, 46 explosive devices were defused in the entire Kharkiv oblast of Ukraine, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, noting that demining activities continue actively throughout the area. Kyiv Independent writes it. According to Syniehubov, the Russian shelling of the city of Kupiansk in recent days has damaged at least 4 private homes and some businesses have been destroyed. An 82-year-old woman was treated following severe stress. In the nearby village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, five-story apartment buildings were damaged. Monachynivka, also located in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv oblast, was bombed around 2pm yesterday. There were no casualties.

Putin, by supplying weapons to Kiev, NATO participates in the conflict

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, accuses NATO of de facto participation in the war, supplying weapons to the Ukrainian forces. In an interview with the Rossiya-1 broadcaster, the head of the Kremlin reiterated: “They (NATO) are sending tens of billions of dollars of armaments to Ukraine. This is in fact a participation in the conflict”.

Putin, we oppose a world that looks only to US interests

As Russia, we “oppose the construction of a new world that takes into account only the interests of the United States of America”: said the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, interviewed by the Rossiya-1 broadcaster. Putin said that he has never opposed the idea that the world needs to change and that today’s potential of the Russian Federation is different from that of the Soviet Union in the past. “We understand it and we agree that the world should change,” said the Kremlin leader, saying Moscow never opposes changes of this kind, even at the UN, and is thinking about how to reform it. But another thing, according to Putin, is a world subjected “only to American interests”.

Kiev, counter-offensive in the spring, let’s also liberate Crimea

The Ukrainian army will be ready to go on the counteroffensive in the spring: the goal is the liberation of all the occupied territories, including Crimea: “We will stop only when we restore the country within the limits of 1991”, said the deputy head of the intelligence of the Kiev Defense Ministry (GUR) Vadym Skibitskyi, quoted by UNIAN. One of the objectives will be an attempt to “drive a wedge into the Russian front to the south, between Crimea and the Russian mainland”, explained Skibitsky, “Ukraine will hit ammunition depots on Russian territory, including the Belgorod region, attacks start from there”.

According to Skibitsky, the precise timing of the offensive depends on a number of factors, including the supply of Western weapons. Two days ago, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, after the meeting in Ramstein, clarified that “the supply of equipment to Ukraine mainly depends on the training period of the army”. So “in a few months the Ukrainian military forces will be fully ready: then, according to the decision of the General Staff, certain events will occur.”

Petraeus, “in the end Putin strengthened NATO”

“Vladimir Putin set out to make Russia great again, but what he has really done is to make NATO great again.” General David Petraeus, former US commander in Iraq and Afghanistan and director of the CIA, underlined this in an interview with ‘Giornale’, adding that “absolutely, despite occasional hesitations” today the West is more united than at the beginning of the war. Recalling the role of Western weapons and intelligence support, the former general defines it as “absolutely vital. Ukraine has done a truly remarkable job of mobilizing the entire country to fight what Ukrainians see as their war of independence. But that would not have been possible without massive assistance from the United States and other Western countries.” “The United States alone has now supplied more than $27 billion in weapons, ammunition and materiel to the Ukrainian military since last February’s invasion, with another $2 billion to come. And the weapon systems supplied continue to be increasingly effective” concludes Petraeus.

EU-China: von der Leyen and Michel in Beijing by June

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel could visit China in the first half of 2023. This was announced by the Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong, interviewed by the Global Times in the Chinese edition . The ambassador said he was “optimistic” about the recovery of China-EU relations although there are still “some problems”, for example on the fact that Beijing does not “fully agree” with some of the EU’s positions on the question of ‘Ukraine, but nevertheless assures that it is not China‘s intention to let “the issue influence the development of relations”.

Zelensky: peace is not enough, building a Ukrainian state capable of defending itself

Even if Ukraine were to sign the most stringent of peace treaties, the danger of aggression by Russia could re-occur. It is therefore necessary to build a Ukrainian state that will be able to defend itself in the future: the word of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in excerpts from an interview given to the Ukrainian media and reported by the Ukrainian presidential site.

According to Zelensky, during the Istanbul negotiation process with Russia last spring, in the early stages of the war, his country rejected, in addition to the non-existent request for ‘denazification’, also the demilitarization demanded by Moscow : “We explained that our army must be in line with what we have, in order to be able to defend our state.” In fact, continues the leader of Kiev, “even if we sign the most stringent of agreements, we think that in a couple of years Russia could try again”. Zelensky added that however his country cannot fight all the time while other countries develop: for this reason Ukraine needs precise guarantees. There must be a list of guarantor countries, which must ensure that certain points are implemented.

“All of this is being discussed at the advisory level and with the leaders of France, the US, Turkey, the UK, Poland, Italy, Israel and there are many other friends who want to participate. But so far – added Zelensky – we have not received a precise list of guarantees and a list of countries willing to follow us 100%”. “We don’t need 40 countries in the world ready to unite and fight for Ukraine on the basis of an agreement. We need serious actors who are, however, ready for anything. We need a group of states that are ready to supply any weapon within 24 hours. We need individual countries on which a sanctions policy depends, so that the sanctions are already worked out in depth in advance. So that as soon as we get an inkling of a threat from the Russian Federation, these countries unite and introduce all (retaliatory measures) in three days, block everything.

“If they offer us to join NATO from tomorrow and they don’t play with our lives again, but they make a serious offer of membership, we will join. But unfortunately this will not happen and has not happened so far. For this we must build ourselves those guarantees that protect us, protect people’s lives. We are still able to protect ourselves (…) but protecting all people is a more difficult task”, said Zelensky, reiterating that both Crimea and Donbass are “Ukrainian territories”.

“I believe that our entire people will be our great army”, added the Ukrainian leader, according to whom his country may not become the “Switzerland of the future”, but it will certainly become a “great Israel”, with members of the and of the national guard in all institutional offices, in supermarkets and cinemas, that there will be armed people. I’m sure the security issue will be number one for the next ten years,” concluded Zelensky.

Urso (Mimit): Marshall Plan for Kiev with a corridor for goods

“Marshall Plan for Kiev: Italy will be at the forefront. A corridor for goods”. Thus the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’. “We have thought of creating a logistics platform that puts Ukraine in land contact with the ports of northern Italy, in particular and not only Trieste and Venice”, he adds, explaining that investments will be made “in bridges, roads and railways”.

Kiev, torture chamber discovered in Zaporizhzhia region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had discovered a Russian torture chamber in the town of Vasylivka in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Kiev Independent reports it.

Air warning in the Kharkiv region

Plane alarm over Kharkiv region in Ukraine. The media in Kiev report it.

