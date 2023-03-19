World Putin also traveled to the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol following his surprise visit to Crimea on Saturday, the Kremlin said. It is the first time that the Russian president has visited Donbass since the beginning of the war. He later held a meeting in the Russian city of Rostov, a short distance from the Ukrainian border. At least two dead and 10 injured in Russian bombing of Kramatorsk. According to the International Criminal Court, the Russian president can be tried as was the case for the Nazis and Milosevic, even if Moscow is out of the treaty

Kazakhstan, polling stations open for early elections

Kazakhstan is voting today for early elections which could see independent candidates elected as deputies, a sign of a timid democratic opening despite the persistent authoritarian reflexes in the largest country in Central Asia. The polling stations were opened at 7 local time (2 in Italy). The approximately twelve million voters have until 8pm local time to vote. Non-party-affiliated candidates could stand in these elections, for the first time since 2004. The threshold for entering the Majilis (the lower house of Parliament with 98 elected members) was lowered to 5%, with a 30% share for women, young people and people with disabilities.

These changes have somewhat revived the stiff political landscape of this former Soviet republic bordering Russia and China, still marred by the bloody riots of January 2022. In the previous legislature, only three parties were represented and all supported President Kassym-Jomart Tokaïev, easily re-elected with over 80% of the vote in November during a runoff with no real competition. «The electoral system has changed and gives the impression of a choice. But in reality, the president and his administration keep the counting of votes in hand », according to political scientist Dimach Aljanov.

Shadow fleet of tankers helps Russian exports circumvent sanctions

At least two companies are helping Russia evade Western-imposed oil sanctions, with the help of a shadow fleet of tankers. This was reported by the Bloomberg news agency. These are Fractal Shipping of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and the Indian Gatik Ship Management based in Mumbai, which together own oil tankers worth 2 billion dollars. “In less than a year, they have assembled fleets that now transport millions of barrels of Russian oil around the world,” the agency said, noting that the offices of both companies are registered in abandoned buildings. Fractal and Gatik are part of a sprawling network of shipping businesses that emerged in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, which is helping Russia export its oil despite Western sanctions, Bloomberg comments. “It is this new generation of tanker market players that has helped Russian oil continue to circulate around the world,” said Rebecca Galanopoulos Jones, an analyst at VesselsValue, a firm that monitors the prices of thousands of merchant vessels. “The sanctions on Russian oil appear to have had little impact on overall export levels,” she added.

Moscow, Putin visited Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a “working visit” to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, quoted by the Russian agency Tass. Putin has “inspected a number of places in the city and talked to local residents,” Moscow explains, adding that the Russian president “went to Mariupol by helicopter; he drove a vehicle along the streets of the city, stopping at different locations ”. Just a few days ago, the Russian military administration had inaugurated a helicopter platform on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a stronghold of the Ukrainian defense for months until the surrender last May. According to the Kremlin again, Putin also held a meeting in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don with military leaders at the command post of the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine.

Of 2 dead and 10 wounded toll of Russian attack on Kramatorsk

The number of wounded in yesterday’s Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to ten. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, quoting the words of the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. In the Russian attack, carried out with cluster bombs, two civilians were killed.

Kiev: 83 Russian attacks were repelled on Saturday 18 March

Ukrainian forces yesterday repelled 83 Russian attacks in five cities: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced in its daily update of the situation at the front. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. Russian troops are trying to capture the entirety of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine and yesterday launched offensives near the cities of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk. During the attacks, the Russians fired 11 missiles, four of which targeted civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Moscow’s forces also conducted 16 air raids and fired a hundred rockets with multiple launch systems. For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 10 strikes against areas with a high concentration of Russian soldiers and shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone.

