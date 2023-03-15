16:25
Assad to Putin: “Support for ‘special operation'”
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reiterated his support for Russia’s war in Ukraine in his Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I want to take this opportunity, because it is my first visit (since the beginning of the war), and reiterate the Syrian position in support of the special operation”, said the Syrian president, as reported by RIA Novosti.
16:20
“Moscow has a plan to rule Moldova by 2030”
Moscow has developed a strategy to destabilize Moldova, take it under its political control and alienate it from Western partners by 2030, according to an internal strategy document from Putin’s presidential administration obtained by a consortium of media, including Suddeutsche Zeitung and Yahoo News. The text, drafted in 2021, comes from the same ‘Presidential Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation’ which produced a similar strategy on Belarus. The ultimate goal by 2030 is the “creation of stable pro-Russian influence groups in Moldovan political and economic elites”.
15:22
Austin in Moscow: “We will not stop flying where it is allowed”
“This dangerous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace. Let me be clear, the United States will continue to fly and operate wherever international law permits. And it is up to Russia to use its military aircraft in a safe and professional way”: this is the warning issued by the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin at the opening of the tenth meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, commenting on the collision between a Russian jet and a US drone on the Black Sea.
15:02
Moscow: “We will try to recover the American drone”
Russia will try to recover the remains of the American drone that crashed yesterday in the Black Sea, National Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said. “I don’t know if we will be able to, but we have to try,” Patrushev said, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.
13:21
White House: “U.S. drone may never be recovered”
The US MQ-9 surveillance drone that crashed in the Black Sea has not been recovered and may never be recovered, White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN. “It has not been recovered. I’m not sure we’ll be able to get it back. Where it fell into the Black Sea is very deep water. So we’re still evaluating whether there might be some kind of recovery effort. And there may not be,” Kirby said. And he added: “We have done our best to minimize any intelligence value that could come if someone else gets their hands on that drone.”
13:18
Media: “US drone shot down by Russians had departed from Romania”
The US MQ-9 Reaper drone took off from Romania and was flying at an altitude of about 7,500 meters over the Black Sea when it was intercepted by Russian jets. Several media reported it, including the New York Times and ABC news, which quoted an American Air Force official. Drones of this kind usually take off from the NATO bases of Câmpia Turzii (Romania), Larissa (Greece) and Signonella (Italy).
13:15
Russian 007 boss: “We know our objectives in the Black Sea well”
“We actively conduct reconnaissance in the Black Sea area, using various technologies. Russia knows very well what intelligence goals we are pursuing in the Black Sea region.” This was stated by the head of Russian intelligence, quoted by Tass, after a Russian jet collided with a US drone yesterday.
13:08
Jet-drone crash, the EU: “It’s a bilateral affair between the US and Russia”
The incident in the Black Sea between an American drone and a Russian jet is “a bilateral issue” between two countries. This was stated by a spokesman for the European Commission when questioned on the matter. “We emphasize that this would not have happened if Moscow had not invaded Ukraine and that this is not the first incident involving the Russian military,” he added.
13:07
Putin: “We will increase economic freedom in response to sanctions”
“To all actions of our adversaries against Russian companies we will respond with the expansion of economic freedom.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Interfax.
13:06
Putin: “Russia is doing great work to produce new weapons”
Russia is carrying out a great deal of work to build new weapons production capabilities. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Tass.