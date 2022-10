Home Foreign Ukraine, news today. Zelensky: fight for the EU. One third of the energy system destroyed

25 ott 2022

Von der Leyen: Europe will pay 1.5 billion a month to Kiev. Kremlin: “Ready to talk to the US and Pope Francis for a solution, but who will Zelensky call?” Steinmeier, on a visit to Ukraine, took refuge in the bunker due to an air alarm