Hope. A new start. “They are just words” Noemi would sing. The resumption of the Ukrainian championship is not as simple as one might think, because the bombs continue to fall, the explosions continue to occur, people continue to die. And the players, the referees and all the people involved in a football match are certainly not exempt from the difficulties that exist outside a stadium. For this reason Rukh-Metalist Kharkiv lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes, the match was suspended several times after the bomb alarm sounded in Lviv.