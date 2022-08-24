The two teams returned to the locker room bunkers three times. At the end of the endless race the Metalist won 2-1
Hope. A new start. “They are just words” Noemi would sing. The resumption of the Ukrainian championship is not as simple as one might think, because the bombs continue to fall, the explosions continue to occur, people continue to die. And the players, the referees and all the people involved in a football match are certainly not exempt from the difficulties that exist outside a stadium. For this reason Rukh-Metalist Kharkiv lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes, the match was suspended several times after the bomb alarm sounded in Lviv.
The players fled to the bunkers next to the changing rooms for 145 ‘, waiting for the dangers to pass. Four times the teams returned to the pitch: field, alarm, bunker. And then we return to the field for the last time, to conclude the match which ended 2-1 in favor of Metalist. The ball in Ukraine is rolling again, but unfortunately the reality is still cruel.
August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 23:39)
