• The war in Ukraine has reached its 355th day.

• According to the British media, the United Kingdom would be willing to produce armaments in Ukraine: here Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio explain what is behind it (and why it is important)

• Report from Melitopol, a city occupied by Moscow’s forces that Kiev dreams of reconquering.

• According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, the Russian armed forces have bombed 540 hospitals since the beginning of the invasion.

• According to an analysis by the British Institute of Study of War, Russia is “unprepared”: “The Russian military appears to have been unable to prepare the personnel it has mobilized to conduct effective mechanized offensive operations.” In the last week, according to the British services, Russia would have recorded the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the war.

03:10 – Kiev, Moscow launches spy balloons in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast

Russian troops are using drones and spy balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to locate targets and monitor the movement of Ukrainian forces. This was announced by the Kiev air force command. In the same province on Sunday there were at least three Russian attacks, a Ukrainian woman died.

03:07 – Sunday 20 Russian attacks in Kherson oblast

There are at least 20 attacks carried out by the Russian air forces in the Kherson oblast on Sunday 12 February. The local authorities report it. Throughout the country at least 23 missiles have been launched by Moscow’s troops.

02:20 – Great Britain wants to produce armaments in Ukraine

02:19 am – Berlusconi: «Me to talk to Zelensky? If I had been prime minister, I would never have gone there”