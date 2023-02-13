• The war in Ukraine has reached its 355th day.
• According to the British media, the United Kingdom would be willing to produce armaments in Ukraine: here Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio explain what is behind it (and why it is important)
• Report from Melitopol, a city occupied by Moscow’s forces that Kiev dreams of reconquering.
• According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, the Russian armed forces have bombed 540 hospitals since the beginning of the invasion.
• According to an analysis by the British Institute of Study of War, Russia is “unprepared”: “The Russian military appears to have been unable to prepare the personnel it has mobilized to conduct effective mechanized offensive operations.” In the last week, according to the British services, Russia would have recorded the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the war.
03:10 – Kiev, Moscow launches spy balloons in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast
Russian troops are using drones and spy balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to locate targets and monitor the movement of Ukrainian forces. This was announced by the Kiev air force command. In the same province on Sunday there were at least three Russian attacks, a Ukrainian woman died.
03:07 – Sunday 20 Russian attacks in Kherson oblast
There are at least 20 attacks carried out by the Russian air forces in the Kherson oblast on Sunday 12 February. The local authorities report it. Throughout the country at least 23 missiles have been launched by Moscow’s troops.
02:20 – Great Britain wants to produce armaments in Ukraine
02:19 am – Berlusconi: «Me to talk to Zelensky? If I had been prime minister, I would never have gone there”
Silvio Berlusconi he would not have met Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he had been Prime Minister. The reason? “We are witnessing the devastation of his country and the massacre of his soldiers and civilians. It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively». The leader of Forza Italia, pressed by reporters as he left the polling station, also explained that, according to him, there is only one way to end the war: «Biden should take Zelensky and tell him: “He’s at your disposal, after the end of the war, a $9 trillion Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine, on one condition, that you order a ceasefire tomorrow, also because starting tomorrow we won’t give you any more dollars and we won’t give you any more weapons ”» Details in Claudio Bozza’s article.