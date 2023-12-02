Ukraine Russia, news on today’s war | Kiev: «Tonight risk of nuclear accident in Zaporizhzhia». Olena Zelenska: «I don’t want my husband to run again»

• Despite the cold, fighting continues on various fronts, Kiev claims the destruction of 5 Russian military sites, including ammunition depots and other infrastructure

• Putin prepares for a new phase of the war and orders a 15% increase in the number of soldiers.

• Mixed news from Donetsk, where battles are increasingly fierce. Moscow claims advances on the ground, while according to Kiev, Ukrainian forces maintain their positions.

4.03pm – Kiev, a civilian killed in Russian attack in Donetsk

Russian artillery destroyed two homes and killed a civilian in the Ukrainian town of Khasiv Yar, in Donetsk, just five kilometers from the martyr city of Bakhmut, where fighting has continued for months. This was announced by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. In the same region, fierce fighting continues around Avdiivka, where Russian forces have been trying to break through for months.

3.19pm – Olena Zelenska: «I don’t want my husband to run again»

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska does not want her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to run again. According to what `Ukrainska Pravda’ reports, she is the president’s own wife in an Economist podcast. “I don’t want him to be president for the next term or for the next two terms,” underlines Zelensky’s wife who thinks that her husband must find something new in her life.

Economist journalists asked Zelenska how she sees the post-war future for herself and her family. «Our family will be together again. We will live together, with my husband and my children. Always. Let’s take a vacation and go somewhere, I don’t even know where, but let’s be together, all four of us. And this vacation will be long, a whole month. Then we will think about what to do next, he and I”, explains the wife of the Ukrainian president.

12.43pm – Kiev: «Tonight risk of nuclear accident in Zaporizhzhia»

According to the president of the Ukrainian atomic agency Energoatom, Petro Kotin, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “on the verge of a nuclear and radioactive accident” tonight due to a complete blackout at the plant, which was resolved this morning. “The (Russian) occupiers are not interested in the safety of the plant” and “will continue to create dangerous situations, blackmailing the whole world with nuclear and radioactive accidents,” Kotin said.

11.25am – British Ministry of Defence: «Moscow tries to quell the discontent of the soldiers’ wives»

Russian authorities are trying to quell dissent from the wives of soldiers deployed in Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense underlines this in its daily intelligence briefing. Research by independent Russian media and comments by protesting wives themselves suggest that, in recent weeks, authorities have likely offered increased cash payments to families in exchange for abstaining from protests. On 27 November 2023 – the Guardian recalls – an important online group of soldiers’ wives published a manifesto against “indefinite mobilisation”.

10.50am – Kiev could reopen its international airport soon

Ukraine could reopen Kiev airport soon. This was promised by Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, in a meeting with the international airport of Boryspil, outside the capital. “Ukraine has become progressively stronger over the last year and will soon be able to reopen Kiev International Airport,” Yermak said, underlining – the Guardian reports – that “we are now able to guarantee the safety of this site . Thanks to our defense forces and our friends, your countries: I am sure that the symbolic boarding passes that were given to you today upon your arrival will soon become real cards.” The airport was the first major site in Ukraine to be closed after Russian troops invaded in February 2022.

10.34 am – Kiev: «10 out of 11 Russian drones and a missile shot down during the night»

Last night Ukraine was attacked by 11 Iranian-made Russian “Shahed” kamikaze drones launched from Crimea, 10 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft fire in the Odessa region, and by a Kh-59 cruise missile in the Odessa region. Dnipropetrovsk, also shot down. This was written by the Kiev Air Force quoted by Ukrinform, which does not provide any further details.

06.43 am – New Ukrainian attack on the Russian railway network in Siberia

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) allegedly caused two consecutive explosions in Siberia, along the Baikal-Amur railway line strategic for trade between Russia and China. Two trains full of fuel were blown up in the operation. This was reported by Ukraniska Pravda and other Ukrainian media outlets, citing anonymous sources from the Kiev law enforcement agencies. The first explosion this morning involved a tank train passing through Buryatia’s Severonomuisky tunnel (the longest in Russia at 15.3 kilometres), causing a fire that took hours to put out according to Russian media. A second explosion, a few hours later, hit another train carrying fuel as it crossed a 35 meter high bridge. Russian Railways confirmed the tunnel explosion but did not specify the causes. Investigators quoted by Kommersant claim that the bomb was placed under one of the train carriages. The second explosion, however, was not confirmed.

01.46 am – Kiev: Russia has already lost 300 thousand men in the war

The Russians may have already lost more than three hundred thousand men in the war in Ukraine, between money and militiamen from the Wagner company (which practically disappeared from the scene at this stage of the conflict): this is the estimate of Ukrainian and Western military analysts, reported by the website The Kyiv Independent.

01.43 am – Italian-Russian stopped by the services in Moscow: «Kiev saboteur»

by Marta Serafini, our envoy to Dnipro

He was allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in Istanbul last February. Then training in Latvia. Ruslan Sidiki, 35 years old, with an Italian-Russian passport, was arrested by the Moscow FSB on charges of carrying out sabotage actions. Last operation in November, the derailment of a freight train near Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, with 15 wagons overturned. Last July 20, on instructions from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence, he allegedly manufactured explosive devices with which he “equipped four drones and used them to carry out an attack on the Dyaghilevo military airport”, Russian services reported .

01.41 am – Amnesty: the Russian invasion has isolated disabled and elderly people

The elderly, people with disabilities, are the first victims of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Because they cannot get adequate care and housing. The situation is denounced by Amnesty International in a new report made public ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December. The large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has put the already overloaded Ukrainian healthcare system in crisis – it is explained – As a result, many elderly people, including those with disabilities, have remained separated from their families in a condition of segregation and isolation. Russia’s constant indiscriminate attacks, many of which constitute war crimes, have forced millions of Ukrainian civilians to flee their homes

