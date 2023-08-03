Ukraine, Russian drones attack Kiev

0
Erdogan to Putin: “The end of the wheat pact does not benefit anyone”. Russian military exercise in the Baltic and tension on the border between Poland and Belarus
REAL TIME August 03, 202301:23
Erdogan to Putin: “The end of the wheat pact does not benefit anyone”. Russian military exercise in the Baltic and tension on the border between Poland and Belarus
Kiev under attack by Russian drones
Daily News
Related
THE DAY IN LIVE THE DAY IN LIVE THE APPEAL TO MOSCOW WAR OF RELIGION
Latest arrivals from Mondo
{{#articles}}
{{{title}}}
{{/articles}}
Most viewed in the world
{{#articles}}
{{{title}}}
{{/articles}}