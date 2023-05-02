Home » Ukraine will not participate in the World Cup in Doha
Sports

Ukraine will not participate in the World Cup in Doha

by admin
Ukraine will not participate in the World Cup in Doha

The Ukrainian Judo Federation (UJF) is refraining from participating in the World Championships in Doha from Sunday. The reason is the admission of neutral Russian and Belarusian athletes by decision of the International Federation (IJF) last week. These athletes also have a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics in 2024.

The UJF stated that some of the admitted Russian judoka were active-duty soldiers. “We don’t see neutrality here or a ‘bridge to peace’ as emphasized in the IJF resolution for World Cup participation.”

Because of the war of aggression that has been waged against its country since February 2022, Ukraine has decided not to allow its teams to compete in competitions with Russian or Belarusian participants. After the war began, Russian President Vladimir Putin was deposed as IJF honorary president and a Grand Slam tournament in Kazan was canceled.

See also  Sanremo, Amadeus: "Half of the cast female? Serious mistake, it's offensive" - ​​breaking latest news

You may also like

Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin after 8 years...

Draymond Green ‘lost a lot of respect’ for...

Draymond Green ‘lost a lot of respect’ for...

against La Rochelle, Exeter carries the last hopes...

Antonio Lobato clarifies his controversy with Fernando Alonso:...

Embiid received platelet-rich plasma treatment and was determined...

Pipes ensured USK’s basketball players a win in...

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) absent for game 1 against...

Leicester 2-2 Everton: Jordan Pickford’s water bottle with...

Novak Djokovic: World number one able to play...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy