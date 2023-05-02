Ukraine will not participate in the World Cup in Doha

The Ukrainian Judo Federation (UJF) is refraining from participating in the World Championships in Doha from Sunday. The reason is the admission of neutral Russian and Belarusian athletes by decision of the International Federation (IJF) last week. These athletes also have a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics in 2024.

The UJF stated that some of the admitted Russian judoka were active-duty soldiers. “We don’t see neutrality here or a ‘bridge to peace’ as emphasized in the IJF resolution for World Cup participation.”

Because of the war of aggression that has been waged against its country since February 2022, Ukraine has decided not to allow its teams to compete in competitions with Russian or Belarusian participants. After the war began, Russian President Vladimir Putin was deposed as IJF honorary president and a Grand Slam tournament in Kazan was canceled.