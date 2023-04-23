Ukraine, yesterday rejected 58 Russian offensives

Ukrainian forces yesterday repelled 58 Russian offensives and carried out eight attacks on areas occupied by enemy troops: the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its daily report, according to which the probability of further missile and air attacks across the country remains high. “A Mi-24 helicopter and four enemy drones were shot down,” the report reads. of the enemy,” reports the army.

“The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions – the report underlines -. Fifty-eight enemy attacks have been repulsed. The fiercest battles continue for (the conquest of) Bakhmut and Marinka”.

In addition, the missile attack launched last night by Russian forces against the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, damaged some homes and a factory: the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, announced on Telegram, as reported Rbc-Ukraine. You don’t

record injuries or casualties. According to Sinegubov, one of the rockets hit the ground, while another probably exploded in the air. Also, two

houses were destroyed and 10 others were damaged in the village of Kotlyary.

During the night, the Russians also launched another missile attack against the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region: this was announced by the chief

of the Regional Military Administration, Vadim Lyakh. “This time, an S-300 missile hit the Lesnoy microdistrict near a quarry. Several houses were damaged,” Lyakh wrote on Facebook, noting that there were no injuries or fatalities.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Telegram this morning, the head of the district administration, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, said on Telegram, without providing details. “Nikopol – use of drones. Stay in buildings!” wrote Yevtushenko. The Russians had already struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone late yesterday evening.

CNN reports that Ukrainian search teams say they have recovered the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who died on the battlefield, along with a similar number of Russians, who they intend to repatriate. Meanwhile, Kiev is demanding the return of every Ukrainian captured by Russia.

Ukraine has begun to implement a system of protection of critical infrastructure, in accordance with the requirements of European legislation: the State Service for Special Communications announced it, as reported by Ukrinform. “Ukraine is studying the EU directives Nis 2 (EU 2022/2555) and Rce (EU 2022/2557) on the protection of critical infrastructures and is collaborating with countries that have already started their implementation”, reads a statement . Kiev already cooperates with the American Cyber ​​Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection Agency (CISA), which has great experience in protecting critical infrastructure. The State Special Communications Service, as an authorized body in the field of critical infrastructure protection of Ukraine, is developing the necessary regulatory and legal framework.

