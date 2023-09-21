Ukrainian Dalakian will defend his world title in Tokyo

WBA flyweight champion (-50.802 kg), the Ukrainian Artem Dalakian (36 years old, 22 victories, including 15 before the limit, 0 defeats) will face his official challenger, the Japanese Seigo Akui (28 years old, 18 victories including 11 before lim., 1 draw, 2 d.) on November 15 at the Kokugikan (the hall which hosted the boxing of the 2020 Olympic Games) in Tokyo.

Two Ukrainians are world champions: Alexandre Usyk, holder of the WBA-WBO-IBF heavyweight belts, and Dalakian. Becoming WBA champion by defeating the American Brian Viloria in February 2018 in Los Angeles, Dalakian has retained his title six times (the first five times in Kiev, the last time in London, in January 2023).

“Artem began his training in kyiv, where he lives with his wife and their four children,” says his agent, the Belgian Philippe Fondu. In a few weeks, he will bring in sparring partners, mainly Mexicans. As we can no longer go to Ukraine by plane, they will come to Warsaw (Poland), before taking the train to kyiv. »

Initially, the Ukrainian Yuri Ruban, promoter of Dalakian, had thought of organizing his Championship against Akui in kyiv! “A lot of people advised him against it,” admits Philippe Fondu. I wasn’t keen on it and a lot of people would have refused to go. It is not even certain that the WBA would have accepted. Even though life has resumed in kyiv, it is a country at war. »

