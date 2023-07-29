Home » Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, disqualified for not shaking hands with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, has been readmitted to the World Championships
Sports

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, disqualified for not shaking hands with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, has been readmitted to the World Championships

by admin
Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, disqualified for not shaking hands with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, has been readmitted to the World Championships

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, who had been disqualified from the World Championships in Milan for not shaking hands with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, has been readmitted to the tournament. On Thursday, at the end of the saber competition between the two fencers, Smirnova had occupied one of the competition platforms for almost an hour, as a protest for not being greeted by Kharlan, as required by fencing practice. Kharlan, who had won the competition, had not shaken her hand, but she had merely handed her the saber: a gesture for which she had obtained a disqualification from the International Fencing Federation (FIE), which had caused widespread controversy.

Kharlan told Sky Sport to have informed the FIE the day before the race of its intention not to shake hands with the Russian opponent, but only to offer her the saber (as was done during the pandemic) for personal reasons, linked to the implications of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Kharlan had therefore asked the FIE not to be sanctioned, and according to her the FIE had reassured her to that effect. In a second moment, however, the federation had disqualified her anyway. The FIE’s decision was deemed too hasty, conditioned by Russian influences and more generally by the weight that Russia has in fencing, a sport in which it is one of the most successful countries with the greatest tradition.

See also  Covid Bulletin today: the infections of April 18, 2022 in Italy. Data from the regions

You may also like

Sweden vs Italy – the highlights

“Last faction” our review

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Sweden...

Former Champion Caleb Plant Slaps Jermall Charlo Backstage...

“Football University” is born, the first university in...

Swimming World Championship: Disaster for Florian Wellbrock –...

Swimming World Championship: Wellbrock fails again early –...

Hot pepper, all the health benefits

Media: Mbappé rejects talks with Al-Hilal

NBA “warns” Lillard and agent about Miami comments

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy