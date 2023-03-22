Home Sports Ukrainian fencers are forced to retreat
Sports

Ukrainian fencers are forced to retreat

by admin
Ukrainian fencers are forced to retreat

In July 1980, seven Afghans made their way from Kabul to Peshawar in Pakistan. The wrestlers of the Afghan national team preferred to cross the mountains along the Khyber Pass on foot than to fulfill the role intended for them by the sports officials: to assert themselves at the Summer Olympics in Moscow, in their invaded by the Olympic hosts, the Soviet power, and occupied homeland everything is for the best.

Forty-three years later, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation has decided to withdraw from international competitions in which Russian and Belarusian fencers take up arms to defeat them. The Ukrainians had no choice. Should they compete against Russian opponents, who receive their pay from pots that the warlord in the Kremlin otherwise uses to finance murder, land grabs and war crimes in their homeland?

See also  Turkey's foreign minister says hopes of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine are rising - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Barca win El...

Milano Cortina 2026 signs the first collaboration agreement...

Bundesliga: This relegation battle is not for the...

Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today, Wednesday 22 March...

Brazil, Ederson on Ancelotti: ‘There is a possibility...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel with renewed self-confidence...

Football: Gravina, sustainability is often confused with growth...

Bundesliga: VAR saves referee Tobias Stieler

Roy Hodgson returns to coaching at 75 at...

Chris Baltisberger is top scorer for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy