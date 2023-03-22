In July 1980, seven Afghans made their way from Kabul to Peshawar in Pakistan. The wrestlers of the Afghan national team preferred to cross the mountains along the Khyber Pass on foot than to fulfill the role intended for them by the sports officials: to assert themselves at the Summer Olympics in Moscow, in their invaded by the Olympic hosts, the Soviet power, and occupied homeland everything is for the best.

Forty-three years later, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation has decided to withdraw from international competitions in which Russian and Belarusian fencers take up arms to defeat them. The Ukrainians had no choice. Should they compete against Russian opponents, who receive their pay from pots that the warlord in the Kremlin otherwise uses to finance murder, land grabs and war crimes in their homeland?