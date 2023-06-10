Ulm defeats Bonn: The German basketball fairy tale continues

With successes over Alba Berlin and Bayern Munich, Ulm surprisingly made it into the final series of the German Basketball Bundesliga against Bonn. In the very first duel, the fright of favorites lives up to its name. This also tears a proud series of the opponent.

Dhe surprise team from Ratiopharm Ulm took the lead in the final series of the Basketball Bundesliga and inflicted the first home defeat of the current season on Champions League winner Telekom Baskets Bonn. The team of ex-national player Anton Gavel won on Friday evening in Bonn’s Telekom Dome with 79:73 (42:35) and is only two wins away from winning the first title in the club’s history. For Bonn it was the first defeat after 25 wins in a row in the league.

In the first two playoff rounds, Ulm caused a sensation and threw out defending champions Alba Berlin and Bayern Munich one after the other. The best thrower among the guests was Yago dos Santos with 19 points. League MVP TJ Shorts scored 20 points for Bonn. Game two will take place again in Bonn on Sunday (6 p.m./Magentasport).

It is already clear that there will definitely be a premiere champion. Because neither Bonn nor Ulm have been able to win the championship title so far. Three wins are necessary to win the title.

The Ulmer seamlessly continued their strong performances from the previous playoffs. With aggressive defense they clearly impressed the hosts, the Rhinelanders did not find their usual rhythm. Ulm also put away in an impressive way that in national player Karim Jallow and center Bruno Caboclo two very important players had to struggle with foul problems.

Bonn’s race to catch up without consequences

After a balanced first quarter (20:20), the Ulm team moved up to ten points in the second half (41:31). In the otherwise atmospheric Telekom Dome, it suddenly became surprisingly quiet. At half-time, Ulm was seven points ahead, also because the hosts only hit 30 percent of their shots from the field. “We’re not where we want to be yet,” said the injured Bonn captain Karsten Tadda at half-time at Magentasport.

After the change of sides, Ulm initially pulled away to eleven points, but then Bonn started to catch up. While ex-NBA professional Brandon Paul missed three free throws in a row, the hosts scored twice from distance and suddenly it was their turn again. Before the final section, Ulm was just ahead (55:52).

But the guests showed nerves of steel. Whenever Bonn seemed to turn the game around, the guests had an answer ready. Especially point guard Yago dos Sontos hit important throws in the final phase and made the surprise perfect.