Ulm mourns the loss of the team manager: “Of course we would like to win the title for him”

Ratiopharm Ulm is the surprise team of the play-off in the basketball league. First, the seventh in the preliminary round knocked out the reigning champion Alba Berlin, only to prevail against FC Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. The final series starts in Bonn on Friday (8.30 p.m., Magentasport). Once again, the Ulmers go into the series as blatant outsiders. Anton Gavel (38), who celebrated five championship titles as a player with Bamberg and Bayern and has his first coaching position in Ulm, is working with his team on the big sensation.

WELT: They won the series against top favorites Alba Berlin and Bayern Munich. Why is the team so strong at the most important time of the season?

Anton Gavel: We put in the performance we wanted in the playoffs. The first game at Alba Berlin gave us an extra boost and even more confidence.

Ulms Trainer Anton Gavel Source: dpa

WELT: They won against the reigning champions with a 24-point lead.

also read Aging healthy through fasting

Gavel: We already had a sticking point when we won a game against Mitteldeutsche BC that we thought we had lost and thus qualified for the play-off. These games gave us the belief that it could work. We were always able to respond against Alba, so belief in us naturally grew. We played ourselves into a bit of a frenzy. I don’t want to compare ratiopharm Ulm with Miami Heat now (are surprisingly in the NBA finals, editor’s note), but they are also a perfect example. You start believing in your own strength. Even when things aren’t going so well.

WELT: As against Bayern.

Gavel: Yes, we lost a comfortable lead in games two and three, but we believed every second that we could win.

WELT: At the beginning of the season there was little indication of a final entry. They lost nine of the first twelve games.

Gavel: The beginning wasn’t easy at all. I would start even earlier, we only won one of eight preseason games. During preparation we had huge problems with injuries and absent national players. It just didn’t go well and it took us a while to catch up. Huge credit has to be given to our management for finding the right reinforcements.

WELT: And stayed calm despite the false start.

Gavel: Yes, but that’s what Ulm is known for. It took a while before we had all the players with us and could rehearse our automatisms. Other clubs would have panicked. Our management let us work in peace the whole time.

WELT: As an emotional coach, you obviously don’t know how to rest during a game. Do you burn more calories than the players?

Gavel: We go along with it and try to give tips. We are just as excited, also physically. As a coach, we have more opportunities to change things in basketball than in football or ice hockey. We have multiple timeouts, we can change the line-up at will, and overall we have a lot of access to the game. That’s why we probably go along more as football coaches.

WELT: The euphoria in Ulm is huge now. The finale was sold out within minutes.

Gavel: The players should enjoy it. They started this hype, that’s their credit. But they have to stay focused and focussed for two more weeks now. We are happy that we were able to inspire the fans and the city.

WELT: Is the euphoria sustainable?

Gavel: Of course we hope so. But that will show. We have to lure the spectators into the hall with our performances. We didn’t do that well enough, especially at the beginning of the season. In addition to success, it is also important for sustainability that the same faces remain at the club. But that’s not as normal in basketball as it is in football, for example, because the contracts are much shorter-term. The contract extensions of Karim Jallow and Philipp Herkenhoff are an important sign. And: The good thing is that in Ulm we don’t have to compete against other sports like volleyball, ice hockey or handball like clubs in big cities do. Ulm has always stood for basketball.

WELT: No championship so far. How can the next sensation succeed against the favorite Bonn with the best player in the league?

Gavel: Kudos to TJ Shorts. But Bonn does not only consist of him. The team is very homogenous, but Shorts is the leader with everyone else following. We need to think of something to narrow his circles. We need the same physical toughness as against Alba and Bayern. Get it all out, there will be a break after the series. We have to throw everything in and be particularly good defensively. We go to Bonn with the mindset that we want to steal game one. If we’ve come this far, we must aim for the highest goals.

WELT: The past few days have been impacted by the death of their team manager Andreas Klee. How are you and the team dealing with the terrible news?

Gavel: This is of course difficult to understand. My heartfelt condolences to Andreas Klee’s family and relatives. That’s something you can hardly imagine when you’re celebrating with the person on Friday evening and then the next day they’re no longer with us. That hit us all very hard. 59 isn’t old, of course it’s hard. We raised it in the team, we know that wherever he is now he will be there and give us a lot of energy. Of course we would like to win the title for him.