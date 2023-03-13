Ultimate Champions is a fantasy sports game hosted on the Polygon and BNB Chain platforms. The game is powered by Unagi, a web3 game studio. Charlie Guillemot and Remi Pellerin, co-founders of Unagi, formerly served as executives at a free-to-play studio at Ubisoft, launching several free-to-play games with multimillion-dollar marketing budgets.

Unagi’s vision is to make web3 games widely accessible to the public – Ultimate Champions has already established itself in soccer, and now it has released its highly anticipated EuroLeague/EuroCup basketball game!

Project Snapshot

Registered Users: 200K+

Monthly Active Users: 40K+

CHAMP Token Price: 0.055$

Licensed Football Clubs: 45+

Licensed Basketball Clubs: 38+

A Next Gen Fantasy Experience

Ultimate Champions has created an innovative experience where players can use their sports knowledge to build a competitive team every week in order to win prizes in their open economy, through NFT cards and tokens.

In fantasy football, users can improve their squads by buying packs or cards from the transfer market, which include players like Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and many more. Ultimate Champions is powered by a proprietary, play-to-earn mechanism, with each player represented by a distinctive NFT. Sports fans can collect and trade their favorite players on the blockchain the same way they did with Panini stickers in the past.

Time To Ball

The highly anticipated Ultimate Champions basketball game including Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup is now open for registration. This includes some of the most famous clubs in European basketball, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Olympiacos and Anadolu Efes, and boasts some of the most passionate fans in the world. The EuroLeague and EuroCup are broadcast in over 150 countries worldwide, with a total audience of over 1.3 billion viewers per season. These cards present a great opportunity to acquire some of the most prized digital collectibles in the basketball metaverse!

Get Involved Now – https://ultimate-champions.com/ln/SportandoSM