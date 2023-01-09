The great illusion

Let’s confess it: we were deluded. Just the long months of the desert stadiums of the Covid era made us understand how much football without people doesn’t make much sense. We deluded ourselves that this awareness would lead to change. Instead, here is the script that is always the same and brings the theme of away fans to the surface. Football has managed to reduce incidents in and around the stadium, but it proves vulnerable when a part of its ‘sociality’ moves elsewhere. We are convinced that the stadiums of the future, with their modernity and their technology, and here Italy’s delay is chronic, will allow much more to identify and isolate the violent. But outside? Thus the same film as always risks being broadcast: on the one hand public order measures that could lead to new bans, on the other the complaints of those who speak of rights denied to people who are not violent and perhaps would like to take advantage of football to a trip with a group of friends and who find themselves stranded by the madness of the violent. The good thing, which is the bad thing, is that basically both points of view are understandable. But precisely this makes the dilemma all the more frustrating.