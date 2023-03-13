It’s already a celebration for an edition, the 2023 one, which promises to be the best ever. Even if Ultr abericus hasn’t renewed (as many hoped) the celebratory 100 km race, this year’s novelties were enough to attract many athletes (veterans and new entries) to the paths that frame Vicenza. The new Marathon was greatly appreciated, which closed with 420 members, which for many will be the distance to start the season in the best possible way and where to put yourself to the test.

Far exceeding the pre-pandemic numbers, Ultrabericus will see as many as 730 bibs at the start of the 65 km Integral, 40 pairs on the Twin Lui&Lei, 480 on the Urban and 40 on the newly born Nordic, which takes place on the same 21-kilometre route as the Urban and has separate ranking.

Distances and height differences:

FULL ULTRABERICUS: 65km 2500 meters D+

ULTRABERICUS TWIN river crossing: 34km 1500 meters D+ / 31km 1000 meters D+

ULTRABERICUS MARATHON: 43km 1500 metri D+

ULTRABERICUS URBAN e NORDIC: 21km 700 metri D+

The Municipalities involved, in addition to the city of Vicenza:

Arcugnano, Brendola, Zovencedo, Val Liona, Barbarano Mossano, Villaga, Nanto, Castegnero