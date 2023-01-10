From railway stations to highways, with the motorway restaurants becoming the scene of clashes, as happened last Sunday between Neapolitans and Romanists, in Badia al Pino, where Gabriele Sandri died in 2007. From large coaches to minivans, to move more freely. And no colored jackets but “total black”. The controversial world of the ultras, more than half a century after its birth, is still changing its skin and travel methods.