Given the usual inventions of newspapers and social networks, we immediately specify that NONE of us showed closeness to the Giallorossi fans. If someone has done it privately, for us it’s not Lazio. The same goes for those who condemned the gesture with press releases.

For our part, total indifference towards a fan base which has always insulted the dead and the memory of Vincenzo Paparelli and which over the years has been stained with infamous banners.

We remind everyone that the action in question was carried out in Piazza Mancini, the meeting place of the Romanist ultras and not 100 km from the stadium.

We are only interested in what happens in our house.

This historical shame suffered is not something that concerns us.

ALWAYS WITH HEAD HIGH

ULTRAS LAZIO