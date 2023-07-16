Ultras Milano: «10 years with no regrets, certain of having given everything»

ULTRAS MILANO BURY THE AXE OF WAR, THE MILANO BROTHERS ARE BORN

10 years of respectable ultras militancy, many or few, always present even when it was uncomfortable, unpopular and sometimes when the presence itself bordered on the company, never accepting compromises and always consistent, but the time has come for an examination of conscience.

Too many responsibilities and risks on the shoulders of a few, always the same (often over 50) to keep alive that ultras flame which the intention was to spread throughout Italy but which is now reduced to a tiny candle that is impossible to feed to ensure continuity of the ultras to the group.

An ambitious project in which no stone was left unturned but which failed to scratch that insurmountable wall represented by the great Milanese curves to which those who feel ultras in Milan have continued to give priority, often leaving Olimpia without its own defences.

With no regrets, certain of having given everything but aware that a 360* ultras future is no longer possible for Milanese basketball, most of the Milan Ultras have decided to make themselves available for the creation of a new – more moderate – project for Olympia support. Although not without regret, it was decided to sacrifice and bury, once and for all, the ultras aspects inherent in the dynamics of rivalry with other fans inside and outside the arenas.

Starting from the new season, all the residual energies of the former Ultras Milano will be channeled into the “MILANO BROTHERS” club.

The new association that will maintain the leadership of organized cheer, will dedicate itself to all aspects related to the support of the team at home and away (where the numbers allow it) however far away from any ultras dynamics but guaranteeing continuity with the past of aggregation and unconditional support to the team already the prerogative of the UMs as well.

The rules for visitors to the new red and white club must be clear to everyone. No insults or provocations to opposing fans but only unconditional love and support for the shirt and whoever wears it, through the use of voice and colour. “Personal initiatives” of any kind in a different sense from these principles will not be tolerated and those who do not want to comply will be invited to occupy sectors other than the one we will keep for our club or the B16 of the Forum.

We thank all the visitors and sympathizers of the Ultras Milano who have shared our ten-year ultras journey and those who have chosen to trust yet another new course. No hard feelings and indeed the wish to see again soon even those who, no longer feeling represented by the new project, have chosen to leave the curve.

Milan, its traditions, Olimpia and its history first of all, a new adventure begins !!!

AS THE FINAL DEED BY ULTRAS MILANO, IT WAS UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO DONATE THE REMAINING CASH TO THE CURVA DEL MILANO HOCKEY TO COVER ENTIRELY THE RESIDUAL LEGAL EXPENSES OF THE LAST PROCEEDINGS WHICH WHICH WERE UNJUSTLY INVOLVED SOME OF THE MOST ENGAGED MILITARY IN THE GROUP.

