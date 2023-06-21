Ultras Monterotondo Scalo: «No to the merger!»

We only now learn of a merger or agreement that is, of our team, the real Monterotondo Scalo, with our enemies of all time, the Eretum.

Let’s start from the fact that our line has always been against any change to our tradition, we DO NOT and WILL NEVER ACCEPT a collaboration with Monterotondo village.

WE ARE THE LAYOUT and the LAYOUT we must continue to be.

We therefore ask our company to immediately cease any type of agreement that would see us forced to start a tough dispute against anyone who is a promoter or even just an accomplice to this crap.

If Eretum, which doesn’t even have a first team, wants the Serie D title, they’ll go knocking on some other club.

With us the door must be armored.

For us, respect comes first of all, before any economic interest and with this “new project” we would lack respect for us Ultras, who grind kilometers every Sunday and spend our money to follow the team throughout Italy, towards all our history and every single rossoblu fan who sets foot in the Ottavio Pierangeli stadium on Sunday.

Anyone who doesn’t care about our colors or who doesn’t love our neighborhood as much as we do can easily step aside.

THE LAYDOWN IS FOR THOSE WHO LOVE IT!

Ultras Monterotondo Scalo

