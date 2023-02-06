It was a real one ambush that against a group of Roma supporters by the ultras from the Red Star of Belgradein the vicinity of the Olympic stadium. An ambush that resulted two injured among the Giallorossi supporters of the group Fedaynwith also theft of banners and flags history by the Serbs. According to those who investigate, however, behind the blitz of the Balkan fans there could also be a plan concocted by the fans of the Napoli in the wake of the collisions on the highway of 8 January.

Just a few weeks ago the Keep them in mind had condemned the clashes between the Giallorossi and the Neapolitans on the A1 near theAutogrill Badia al Pino, so much so as to prohibit away games for the two fans until March 15th: hence the suspicion – currently unconfirmed – of a transversal retaliation against the Giallorossi by the Neapolitan ultras, twinned with the Red Star fans. The latter went into action in the capital in Piazza Mancini, a stone’s throw from the stadium after the match Rome-Empoli on Friday 4 February. Around 8.30pm, dressed entirely in black, they surprised with bars and sticks the Giallorossi ultras. Of the two injured, one was treated with a cut to the head and another reported a brain hematoma, but at the time of the rescue both did not appear in serious condition. The perpetrators of the ambush, who then immediately disappeared, could be part of the same group of Serbs who came to Milano last Thursday for the basketball game Olimpia Milan-Red Star Belgrade.

“30-40 Red Star supporters attacked 50-60 Roma supporters. The Fedayeen tried to escape two or three times, but we caught up with them and surrounded them, taking away many banners,” the Belgrade fans later announced on one of their Twitter profiles, also posting a video. In the video, which has made the rounds of various chats and WhatsApp groups, the images show the escape of the Serbian supporters, with the Roma supporters uniting trying to track down the attackers and recover the stolen goods between the avenues with parked cars: “Come on, let’s kill them” e “but who c… are they?”you hear screaming.

The police are currently investigating without excluding a series of hypotheses and therefore also to verify any connections between the fans of Belgrade and those of Napoli, twinned for years with the supporters of the Serbian team. According to the first testimonies of the attacked fans, no Neapolitans would have been present at the site of the attack, a fact which at the moment does not yet exclude the possible direction and the involvement of Neapolitan fringes of violent support. Perhaps the same ones who had clashed with the Giallorossi fans on 8 January announcing revenge. And now there is a growing fear that the escalation of the rivalry between the two factions, too often resulting in unrest, is by no means over. Also because the attack did not leave the Giallorossi ultras world indifferent: the historic Fedayn group, founded over 50 years ago, was one of the first to assume the role of leader in the Curva Sud of the Olimpico.