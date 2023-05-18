You are silent, We speak.

The umpteenth Serie C championship has ended and again next year we will find ourselves once again entangled in this category swamp despite a great recovery of the team in the last stages of the season.

The signs of a collapse, imminent or imminent, if you prefer, can be seen from the cracks.

Cracks that are even more evident today, two days after the defeat against Virtus Verona with respect to whose football side we do not intend to express ourselves.

“The club won’t speak for the whole week” is the most repeated headline on the various newspapers that deal with the Calcio Padova topic.

On the contrary, Padovani fans immediately ask for clarity on the future of Calcio Padova 1910.

Padovani fans deserve a competent, solid company that knows how to relate to the environment, they deserve the right figures in the right accounting and administrative roles behind the desks and people who chew football on the front line on the field. Figures who know how to make the most of the resources made available in recent years.

We believe it is harmful and guilty to insist on Mirabelli, a figure now disliked not only by the ultras, but by the Biancoscudato environment as a whole.

Silence is fine when the programs are clear, limpid and communicated in the right time; alternatively, while packing.

The Padua Ultras