Umana Reyer Venezia, the first choice is Neven Spahija

Neven Spahija is Reyer Venezia’s first choice to succeed Walter De Raffaele. Negotiations are already underway.

A Croatian from Šibenik, like Drazen Petrovic, Spahija has coached in Slovenia, Croatia, Lithuania, Israel, Italy (Roseto in 2004-2005), Spain, China and the NBA, where he was an assistant for the Hawks and Grizzlies in the last decade.

Twice head coach of Maccabi and Baskonia, he won a Lithuanian title, two Israeli titles, a Spanish one, a Turkish one, three Slovenian titles and the 2009-2010 EuroCup with Valencia.

He has been free since last season after the end of his second relationship with Baskonia.

