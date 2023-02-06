Neven Spahija is Reyer Venezia’s first choice to succeed Walter De Raffaele. Negotiations are already underway.

Neven Spahija is the front runner to replace Walter De Raffaele as new head coach of Reyer Venezia, I am told.

The coach and the Italian powerhouse are negotiating the contract — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) February 6, 2023

A Croatian from Šibenik, like Drazen Petrovic, Spahija has coached in Slovenia, Croatia, Lithuania, Israel, Italy (Roseto in 2004-2005), Spain, China and the NBA, where he was an assistant for the Hawks and Grizzlies in the last decade.

Twice head coach of Maccabi and Baskonia, he won a Lithuanian title, two Israeli titles, a Spanish one, a Turkish one, three Slovenian titles and the 2009-2010 EuroCup with Valencia.

He has been free since last season after the end of his second relationship with Baskonia.