Umbrella gesture to Real fans, Haaland’s father kicked out of Bernabeu- Corriere TV

The father of the Manchester City bomber had a fight with the Spanish public during the Champions League match and was removed by some security personnel

Umbrella gesture and bickering with the Real Madrid fans, and in the end the father do Haaland is kicked out of the Sanmtiago Bernabeu. Alf-Inge Haaland was in the stands to follow the match between Real and Manchester City of his son Erling valid for the semi-final of the Champions League.

Haaland senior, targeted by the Spanish fans, responded with a rude gesture and was eventually removed from the stadium by some security personnel.