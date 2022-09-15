It is already shocking that this is happening in a country of the European Union where, however, some civil rights have been severely curtailed since the extreme right is in power. But the news that has been circulating in the last few hours even here in Italy has an epochal reach to say the least. And terrifying. The complaint comes from Elisabetta Piccolotti, a candidate in the next elections for the Italian Left, declaring that they have “reports that she Umbria what happens in theUngheria di Viktor Orbánnamely that women who ask termination of pregnancy are forced to listen to the beating of the fetus“. If this were the case and, we reiterate, at the moment there are no certainties or evidence, it would be yet another and very hard attack in our country on a right – that of abortion – which was granted by law over 40 years ago, after long and painful battles.

Piccolotti: “Umbria as Hungary”. Hope: “I have no direct knowledge, in case of inspectors”

“In Umbria i consultors family members are almost dismantled and we have had reports from women and feminist associations that what is happening in Hungary is already happening. From 15 September they are there forced womenbefore terminating the pregnancy, listening to the fetus beat, they are even done go back to the hospital several times, because at first you can’t hear it ”. You said this at a press conference in the House, together with the MEP from the Greens Eleonora Evi, Elisabetta Piccolotticandidate in the next elections with the Italian Left.

The Minister of Health himself, Roberto Speranzahas no “direct knowledge” of what was reported by the two political exponents, and the margin of an electoral initiative in Terni also explained that “not be in direct knowledge of the declaration issued “. “But if there are elements, a possible inspection must be considered,” she added. According to Speranza, in fact, listening to the fetus’ heartbeat before abortion “is one totally inadmissible scenario, outside the current norm that we must all respect “. “There is a law, 194 – he continued -, which we will defend with all the energy we have at our disposal”. The minister also stressed that if “there is any political force that thinks of changing it, it will have to deal with the consent of the people who have already expressed themselves clearly on this issue and we will defend this law and its application”.

The Region denies: “No irregular procedure found”

“In no health authority or hospital in the Umbria Region, it appears that women who ask for the termination of pregnancy are forced to listen to the beating of the fetus, as was declared during a press conference this morning”. The Regional Health Department makes it known with a note. “Being a serious complaint of a fact, which strongly infringes women’s rights and touches on a delicate issue such as that of the termination of pregnancy, it would be appropriate for those who brought this serious facts to attention, to circumscribe them in order to allow the health authorities to proceed with the appropriate checks – adds the region in the statement -. Otherwise, reiterating that even from the feedback promptly requested from the Companies today, there are no such facts in Umbriathe Region will be forced to protect all professionals and operators who work professionally and correctly in the regional health system in the appropriate places ”.

Look at the finger and not at the moon: the controversy and the announced disaster

What if these statements found effective confirmation in reality some things? The hypothesis that lies ahead is chilling. Not only for all women who are already faced with a wall of no – made up of ideologies, patriarchal and conservative culture (we would dare to say retrograde) – to one choice which, in all respects, exclusively concerns their body. But also for girls, teenagers, young people who will want in the future assert their right to decide freely who to be. Because when we talk about abortion we are talking, first of all, of the woman who chooses to resort to the procedure. Then the fetus, then the child she doesn’t want or can’t have. A life for a life, even when there is no risk to the health of the hypothetical mother. What mother will not be, for her will of her, or she will be forced to be, for the will of others.

On the other hand, it is certain that the denunciation arrives just a few days before the elections, risking to cause an enormous political and social case to break out. In Italy, almost a sign of destiny, in the meantime he focuses on the words – once again – of Giorgia Meloniwho launched a sort of anti-abortion campaign from a rally in Genoa, “We want to give the right to women who think that abortion is the only choice they have, of make a different choice. We are not removing a right but adding it “, then add” I do not want to abolish the 194, I do not want to modify it, but to apply it in its entirety also in the part concerning prevention. Which means adding rights, not taking them away ”. Let’s just hope we don’t star looking at the finger (the controversy over the leader of the Brothers of Italy) and not to the moon (a national situation bordering on the legality of abortion). It would simply be a disaster announced.