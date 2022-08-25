The official announcement came with a short note released by the press office of the Giallorossi club. Samuel Umtiti is a Lecce footballer. The French defender, last season in Barcelona, ​​born in 1993, world champion in 2018, will arrive in Lecce in the evening to undergo medical examinations. Umtiti will arrive in Salento with the formula of the dry loan, with engagement guaranteed by Barcelona, ​​while the Giallorossi association will guarantee the player simple bonuses, depending on the presences and the eventual salvation achieved.

The press release

«FC Barcelona and Unione Sportiva Lecce have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Samuel Umtiti until June 30, 2023. There is no purchase option ». The Catalan club announces it from its website. «Umtiti joined FC Barcelona in the summer of 2016 from Olympique de Lyon. During his six seasons as a culer, he played a total of 133 games: 91 in the league, 22 in the Champions League, 16 in the Copa del Rey and four in the Spanish Super Cup. In addition, the French defender scored two goals: one in the 2016/17 league and the other in the 2017/18 league. His resume with FC Barcelona reflects seven titles: two championships (2017/18 and 2018/19), three Copas del Rey (2016/17, 2017/18 and 2020/21) and two Spanish Super Cups (2016/17 and 2018/19). Moreover, during this interval he also won the 2018 World Cup with the French team ».