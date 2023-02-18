New episodes of A Place in the Sun arriving from 20 to 24 February on Rai Tre from 20.45: here’s what will happen. An unexpected return to Palazzo Palladini will shake the minds of the tenants, especially Marina and Roberto Ferri: here are all the previews.

The episodes continue A Place in the Sun, the well-known Neapolitan soap that has been on the air for over 25 years. The show has now abundantly crossed the finish line of 6,000 episodes, becoming one of the most successful programs made in Italy. And, also according to recent advances, it does not seem to want to mention the closure. So let’s find out what will happen in the episodes, broadcast from 20 to 24 February are Rai Tre from 20.45.

An unexpected return will ruin Marina and Roberto’s plans, now close to pronouncing the fateful “yes”. In fact, the couple will have to deal with an unwanted presence that will risk upsetting their plans: who is it? In the next episodes of A Place in the Sun the stories of the other characters will also find space, including Silvia (Louise Amatucci). The latter, grappling with the economic problems of the Volcano, seems to be able to breathe a sigh of relief after the unexpected help: below, all the advances.

A Place in the Sunhere’s what will happen in the next episodes aired from 20 to 24 February

In the episode of Monday 20 February Of A Place in the Sunthe day of the wedding has arrived Marina e Roberto. Their dream, however, will be interrupted by the arrival of an unexpected and unwelcome guest. Well yes: Lara has returned to Napleswithout going unnoticed. What will happen now to Ferri and Giordano? Will they be able to pronounce the fateful “yes”? In the meantime, Silvia is submerged in economic problems due to the Volcano. However, he will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the someone’s providential helpdecided to save the restaurant. The decline in customers, however, could not help Graziani and still force it to close.

In the episode of Tuesday 21 February, everyone is still shocked by Lara’s arrival. Roberto, however, will clarify the situation with his ex: Ferri wants to know what she wants from him. Even Marina, unfortunately, will not be able to enjoy what should have been her day, due to the woman’s return. In the meantime, things are going badly for the Vulcano and Silvia is evaluating the possibility of closing. To make matters worse, there is also the mood of the staff, unhappy with what is happening. A welcome surprise will make you think about Cerri that perhaps his romance is not all lost.

A Place in the Sun will continue with the episode of Wednesday 22 February. The process a Lello Valsano continue to torment Viola and Nico. Long days in court lie ahead for the two which will reopen old wounds, without allowing them to forget what happened. Meanwhile, Valsano is becoming more and more dangerous it’s a unexpected gesture by the racketeer will precipitate everything. In the meantime, Lara continues to undermine the tranquility of Marina and Roberto.

Will Lello Valsano get away with it?

In the episode of Thursday 23 February, during the trial Lello Valsano is gaining ground. The criminal’s lawyer will execute a sensational speech, which could ensure the semi-imputability of his client. Silviameanwhile, has to take matters into his own hands by now explosive. Nuncio e FaustusIndeed, they will end up colliding due to the constant problems that will put them under pressure. Giulia e Master Pepe they will meet by pure chance: but the man is in company.

In the episode of A Place in the Sun Of Friday 24 February, given the lawyer’s speech, Lello Valsano could emerge unscathed from the trial and get away with it. Many twists and turns, awaiting the final verdict, herald an ominous outcome. Guidomeanwhile, is happy to have found the friend of adventures. Mariella, however, may not be happy with their evenings. Giulia will clarify with Mastro Peppe. In the Palladini Palace instead, a character from the past will return.