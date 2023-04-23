UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia-Germani Brescia | The situation and where to see it on TV

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia, after the knockout against Tortona, faces Germani Brescia within the friendly walls of the PalaBigi, which comes from the internal defeat against Venice.

Where to see it: Sunday 23 April 2023 at 8.30 pm, Eleven Sports

Referees: Lorenzo Baldini, Christian Borgo, Andrea Valzani

PREVIOUS

There are a total of 21 precedents between Reggio Emilia and Brescia, with 14 victories from the Lombards.

On the other hand, parity prevails in the matches played at the home of the red and white, given that the calculation says 5-5.

Since the 2020/21 season, there have all been home victories in the 5 games played.

THE GONE

Germani prevailed in the first round with the postponement of the 12th day for 84-77 with Della Valle author of 16 points, followed by Massinburg (15 points). This challenge dates back to December 26, 2022.

This is the only precedent between the two coaches Alessandro Magro and Dragan Sakota.

THE ABSENT

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia – Sacar Anim is unavailable due to a total rupture of his Achilles tendon.

Germani Brescia – CJ Massinburg is out with a first degree lesion of the soleus of his right leg.

THE EX

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia – Michele Vitali played in Brescia from 2016 to 2018, completing a total of 65 games for Germani and averaging 11.6ppg.

Germani Brescia – Amedeo Della Valle played from 2014 to 2018 with the Reggiana shirt, winning an Italian Super Cup in 2015 (complete with MVP) and reaching two Scudetto finals in 2015 and 2016. With the red and whites he played in Italy a total of 159 games and averaged 12.1ppg.

THE STATEMENTS

Dragan Sakota, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia coach: “We have already reached a point in the season for weeks now where every game is of fundamental importance. There are three days left at the end of the championship, we will face two matches at home and one away, all against strong opponents. We still don’t know how many victories it will take to reach safety, but we are certain of one thing: we must fight, give everything we have to win. Let’s forget about tiredness, injuries, any problems and throw all our energies on the parquet, with great respect for our opponents but without any fear. Brescia is a team with a deep staff and equipped to play the double commitment, moreover it won the Italian Cup showing all its great value during the event. They are a solid team with strong athleticism. We have to face it with the awareness that during the 40 minutes there will be moments of difficulty, which we will have to be able to overcome with unity and unity, also thanks to the support of our audience, who I am sure will support us as they always have, giving us one more push”.

Alessandro Magro, coach Germani Brescia: “We come from the defeat suffered on the last day against Venice, which slowed down our progress towards the playoff goal. A setback that forces us to win all the games left between now and the end of the regular season, in a particularly close fight. From now on, not only the technical-tactical values ​​of the teams count but also the motivations of those who will take the field. In Reggio Emilia we are called to win because we want to try to restart our climb, despite knowing that we are facing a team that is experiencing an extremely positive period. Despite having lost an important player like Anim, Pallacanestro Reggiana has found hierarchies and important contributions from other players starting with Cinciarini, who is the soul of the Emilian team and the real conductor, able to put all his companions. Reggio Emilia is a team that manages to field many players and many ideas and, obviously, will be driven by the desire to play another very solid match to try and take a step forward to achieve definitive salvation. I expect from my team an approach to the match like the one seen in Naples: we know that we will have to sweat on every possession, both in attack and in defence, and this will be the only way to impose our game and put the game on our own more congenial. We’ll have to start with an aggressive defense and try to hit our opponents on the counterattack, limiting their main players. It will be an interesting match, the team that will be able to add to the talent the great desire to run for their goals will win”.