Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 19th matchday

Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 19th matchday

One stop session for Koopmeiners, still out Immobile. In view of the match against Inter, Empoli loses Ismajli

Mario Ruggiero

Last day of the first round. We have reached the turning point. You have until tomorrow at 14.59 to line up your line-up for a new day of Fantasy Championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.

Atalanta

Injured: Zappacosta; Zapata (Doubtful)

Suspended: Koopmeiners (one match)

Bologna

Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, Medel, De Silvestri; Arnautovitch, Samson.

Cremona

Injured: Chiriches; Acella

Empoli

Injured: Ismajli, Tonelli; Fats; Right

Suspended: Marin (one match)

Fiorentina

Injured: Martinez Fourth; Castrovilli (doubt), Mandragora (doubt), Sottil; Cabral

Suspended: Dodò (one match)

Inter

Infortunati: Handanovic; Brozovic.

Juventus

Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Pogba; Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic

Lazio

Injured: Gila; Still

Lecce

Infortunati: Dermaku, Pongracic.

Milan

Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi; Krunic (doubt); Ibrahimovic.

Monza

Injured: Donati; Rovella, Mota (doubtful)

Napoli

Injured: Sirigu (doubtful); Kvaratskhelia (doubtful)

Roma

Infortunati: Darboe, Wijnaldum

Salernitana

Injured: Sepe; Fazio, Mazzocchi; Greater

Sampdoria

Injured: Conti (doubtful); De Luca (doubt), Quagliarella (doubt), Pussetto (doubt).

Suspended: Amione (one match)

Sassuolo

Injured: Advice; Muldur; Pinamonti

Spice

Injured: Zoet; Sticks.

Suspended: Nikolaou (one match)

Torino

Injured: Aina, Lazaro; Lukic; Pilgrims.

Udinese

Injured: Masina.

Verona

Injured: Pharaohs; Hongla, Hrustic, Praszelik, Verdi (Doubtful)

Suspended: / Mario Ruggiero

January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 2:42 pm)

