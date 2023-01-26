Home Sports Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 20th matchday
Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 20th matchday

Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 20th matchday

Inter without Skriniar and Barella, Milan lose Tomori. In doubt Immobile and Vlahovic

Mario Ruggiero

First day of the second round. It starts again immediately. You have until tomorrow at 18.29 to line up your line-up for a new day of Fantasy Championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.

Atalanta

Injured: Palomino, Zappacosta.

Bologna

Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Medel; Arnautovitch, Samson.

Cremona

Injured: Acella

Suspended: Pickel (one match)

Empoli

Injured: Ismajli, Tonelli; Fats; Right

Suspended: Parisi and Henderson (one match)

Fiorentina

Injured: Castrovilli, Sottil; Cabral

Inter

Injured: Handanovic (doubtful); Brozovic (doubt).

Suspended: Skriniar and Barella (one match)

Juventus

Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Pogba (doubt); Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic (Doubtful)

Lazio

Injured: Gila; Immovable (Doubtful)

Lecce

Infortunati: Dermaku, Pongracic.

Milan

Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Tomori; Ibrahimovic.

Suspended: Bennacer (one match)

Monza

Injured: Donati; Frog (Doubtful)

Napoli

Injured: /

Roma

Injured: Darboe, Wijnaldum, Zaniolo

Suspended: Celik (one match)

Salernitana

Injured: Sepe; Fazio, Gyomber, Mazzocchi; Greater

Sampdoria

Injured: Colley (doubt), Conti (doubt); Sabiri; De Luca (doubt), Pussetto (doubt).

Sassuolo

Injured: Advice; Pinamonti

Spice

Injured: Zoet; sticks; Ekdal (doubt); Nzola.

Torino

Injured: Lazaro, Schuurs (doubtful); Lukic; Pilgrims.

Udinese

Injured: Masina, Deulofeu (doubtful).

Verona

Injured: Pharaohs; Hongla, Hrustic, Praszelik, Verdi (doubtful); Henry

Suspended: Dawidowicz (one match) Mario Ruggiero

January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 18:11)

