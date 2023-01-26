Inter without Skriniar and Barella, Milan lose Tomori. In doubt Immobile and Vlahovic
First day of the second round. It starts again immediately. You have until tomorrow at 18.29 to line up your line-up for a new day of Fantasy Championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
Atalanta
—
Injured: Palomino, Zappacosta.
Bologna
—
Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Medel; Arnautovitch, Samson.
Cremona
—
Injured: Acella
Suspended: Pickel (one match)
Empoli
—
Injured: Ismajli, Tonelli; Fats; Right
Suspended: Parisi and Henderson (one match)
Fiorentina
—
Injured: Castrovilli, Sottil; Cabral
Inter
—
Injured: Handanovic (doubtful); Brozovic (doubt).
Suspended: Skriniar and Barella (one match)
Juventus
—
Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Pogba (doubt); Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic (Doubtful)
Lazio
—
Injured: Gila; Immovable (Doubtful)
Lecce
—
Infortunati: Dermaku, Pongracic.
Milan
—
Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Tomori; Ibrahimovic.
Suspended: Bennacer (one match)
Monza
—
Injured: Donati; Frog (Doubtful)
Napoli
—
Injured: /
Roma
—
Injured: Darboe, Wijnaldum, Zaniolo
Suspended: Celik (one match)
Salernitana
—
Injured: Sepe; Fazio, Gyomber, Mazzocchi; Greater
Sampdoria
—
Injured: Colley (doubt), Conti (doubt); Sabiri; De Luca (doubt), Pussetto (doubt).
Sassuolo
—
Injured: Advice; Pinamonti
Spice
—
Injured: Zoet; sticks; Ekdal (doubt); Nzola.
Torino
—
Injured: Lazaro, Schuurs (doubtful); Lukic; Pilgrims.
Udinese
—
Injured: Masina, Deulofeu (doubtful).
Verona
—
Injured: Pharaohs; Hongla, Hrustic, Praszelik, Verdi (doubtful); Henry
Suspended: Dawidowicz (one match) Mario Ruggiero
January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 18:11)
