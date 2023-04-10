CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi

13:01 Less than an hour for Ding Liren, but an hour and 2 minutes for Nepomniachtchi. It will be interesting to see how the two fare when the pressure of the clock inevitably kicks in.

12:57 16. Rc1 OOO. Ding Liren’s rook move is very slow, adding nothing to the position. Particular is the long castling of Nepomniachtchi, from the less protected side, but with the possibility of also adding the Tower to the offensive.

12:53 15… Tg8 Nepo occupies the half-open column. Notice how he is aiming all pieces towards the kingside.

12:48 Ding Liren also develops the other bishop with 15. Bd2.

12:44 A decidedly unbalanced position, with a situation that sees Black projected in attack and with great activity; White is solid. In some ways, but with a profoundly different structure, yesterday’s theme too.

12:39 Black starts trying to find out the queen’s chances in this position, 14… Qc7.

12:38 14. Bc2, the obvious and natural retreat of the bishop who however maintains control over an important diagonal.

12:35 Nepo chooses the aggressive line, going with 13… c4.

12:33 Note how Black, in this position (below it is after Ding Liren’s 12a, before gxf6), is practically without castling. A particular situation, but not unique.

12:29 Although the engines don’t like it, Ding Liren’s 13. e4 is consistent with the plan: off the knight, inside the pawn, control of the center, even if there is a lot of cutting edge.

12:26 Nepomniachtchi chooses to capture with 12…gxf6.

12:23 Ding Liren’s move arrives, and it is Nxf6. Refused the sacrifice. 33’22” spent.

12:19 Now close to half an hour of reflection Ding. Questions about moves have already been reported, there is little to add.

12:15 Ding Liren thought for a long time in the adjacent room, the restroom. Now he is at the chessboard.

12:11 It should be noted that anything other than a capture is not in favor of Ding Liren, obviously speaking of the knight on e4 destined to make at least one capture.

12:08 From Anish Giri’s comment: “I’ve never met a person in chess who remembers everything.” Meanwhile Ding Liren goes towards the half hour of time spent.

12:03 In the meantime, we have passed the hour of play, yesterday there were 4 and 52. This is a fairly long duration, but which will certainly be exceeded during the match.

11:58 This is the first time Ding Liren really has to think. Perhaps the capture on c5, accepting the sacrifice, is a little stronger than maintaining the balance with the exchange of knights on f6.

11:54 A sacrifice of Black’s c-pawn seems to be looming on the horizon. In this case, the reason is linked to the attempt to gain space and mobility.

11:50 11… Na5 has been played. A little passive, but it forces Ding Liren to think for the first time today.

11:46 10…b4 11. Ne4. Ding Liren always very confident in his choices, Nepomniachtchi’s clock goes towards the hour and 20. It is understandable how this line was gutted by the Chinese in the preparation.

11:40 Nepomniachtchi’s reaction to Ding Liren’s 4. h3

11:36 10. a4, Ding’s breaking thrust also this. It is a sort of poisoned pawn, because capturing it would lead to an important advantage for White. The Russian obviously knows this and knows the most valid alternatives.

11:35 8… b5 9. Bd3 Bb7. Cutting stance, with the queenside that Nepomniachtchi tries to push into.

11:32 The moments in which the two are absent from the chessboard make their scene. 25 minutes used by Nepomniachtchi, 6’40” by Ding Liren.

11:30 8. Nc3 by Ding Liren, the natural development move.

11:26 7… Nc6, Black chooses something different by increasing the pressure on d4.

11:23 Alternatives to the seventh for Nepo: pawn exchange on d4, breaking thrust on b5 or support on b6.

11:20 Chess.com laughs about it, quoting what happened to Magnus Carlsen during the Chessable Masters with Hikaru Nakamura (loss of mouse control and then queen)

11:18 Already a quarter of an hour of reflection by Nepomniachtci, which makes us understand how the Russian has definitely been caught outside the sign of preparation.

11:14 5… c5 by Nepo, which is the most obvious choice to counter the control of the center and beyond. 6. Ding Liren’s Bxc4 recovers the pawn, then 6… a6 7. OO.

11:12 And in fact it is 5. e3, which should be followed by 6. a4 in Ding Liren’s intentions and in what seems to be the most logical continuation, to attack the queenside.

11:10 Nepo decides for 4. dxc4, a temporary gain of a pawn which will then be recaptured within two or three moves by White through the maneuver with e3.

11:08 There are just three high-level games played with 4. h3, and none with an ELO just above 2500. This is a real thing halfway between theoretical novelty and (good) madness probably conceived in concert between Ding Liren and Rapport in preparation. This usually blows up the theory around these lesser-known variants.

11:06 The thrust in g4 is the possible option, even if in a slightly more future key. Nepomniachtchi for his part can attack the center with c5 on the fourth, and yes, that would be a typical manoeuvre.

11:04 This isn’t Ding Liren, it’s his second Richard Rapport: 4. h3! He throws out pretty much all of Nepomniachtchi’s preparation forcing him to think.

11:02 2… e6 3. Nf3 e5. Indiana game, no surprises.

11:00 E si parte con 1. d4 Nf6 2. c4!

10:57 The two players are already in the room, everything is ready for the start in Astana!

10:54 Nepomniachtchi, for his part, has seen his position on Russia much publicized. In essence: “For me it is ok to play under the FIDE flag, but I do not identify the Russian flag with the country at war, which horrifies me, but with my country, which I love”. The debate is still ongoing as to what more he could have said.

10:51 After the first game, Ding Liren expressed all his emotions, the difficulty in concentrating, finding himself in such a context for the first time. And, despite everything, he managed to defend himself with great care after he found himself in a difficult position.

10:48 Compared to past matches, this alternation with White between the two contenders will be maintained until the end; previously it had happened that, in the middle of the comparison, there was a real U-turn in this sense.

10:45 Hello to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of this second match of the world match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren, or between Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi, following today’s colors.

Good day everyone, and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the second classic game valid for the match that awards the title of World Chess Champion 2023. Ding Liren begins his journey with White against Ian Nepomniachtchi.

A non-trivial draw. The first game saw Nepomniachtchi looking for the initiative for a long time, and after the 25th move he had also found it by virtue of an incorrect strategy by his opponent. Ding Liren, however, from then on conceded nothing and the Russian, on the other hand, tried to play more with time than with the chessboard, letting go of the chances of a whole point.

Ding Liren’s White. The factor is not secondary, because if with Nepo you are sure of being able to meet 1. e4 on the chessboard, when it comes to Ding Liren this is an eventuality (almost) bordering on the impossible. His terrain is 1. d4, with some foray into 1. c4 which is English.

A bad memory. It is true that the last time the world number 3 had White against Nepomniachtchi, in the Candidates Tournament, he found his position disintegrated by a furious attack on the Russian’s kingside. And to think that the year before a victory, even if the games were over, had arrived.

At 11:00 the first game of the Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren match will start. Have fun with the LIVE LIVE of OA Sport!

