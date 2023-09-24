Unbeatable Dallas Cowboys Prepare to Face Arizona Cardinals in NFL Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys have had an unbeatable start to their campaign in the NFL season. They have won all their games so far and are looking like one of the strongest and most promising teams in the league. The Cowboys have scored a total of 70 points and have only conceded 10 in their two games. Their offense and defense have been in top form, crushing the Giants 40-0 and the Jets 30-10.

This Sunday, the Cowboys will be facing the Arizona Cardinals in a game that can be watched on Canal 9 in Mexico and CBS in the United States. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have had a different start to their season. They have performed better than expected in their first two games but have still suffered defeats. They lost to the Commanders 20-16 in their debut and couldn’t sustain a 20-0 lead against the Giants, ending up losing 31-28.

Despite these losses, the Cardinals have put up a fight in their games, and considering their weak roster and key losses like Kyler Murray and Budda Baker, their performances have been commendable. The upcoming game between the Cowboys and the Cardinals is expected to be a challenging one for the Cardinals.

Fans can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Canal 9 in Mexico, CBS in the United States, and through online streaming platforms. The game will take place on Sunday, September 24th. The game time is 14:25 in Mexico City, 16:25 in the US Eastern Time, 17:25 in Argentina, and 22:25 in Spain.

Overall, the Dallas Cowboys are heading into the game as clear favorites, given their strong start to the season. However, the Cardinals have shown resilience and determination, so it will be an interesting matchup to watch.