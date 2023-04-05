Status: 04/03/2023 12:16 p.m

1. FSV Mainz 05 is riding the wave of success. After 3-0 at RB Leipzig, the club has been unbeaten in seven games and can hope to participate in the European Cup. Coach Bo Svensson spoke on the TV show “SWR Sport” about the reasons for the upswing.

Contentment is a state that Bo Svensson rarely achieves. In that respect he was convincing 3-0 victory for his team Last Saturday was also a stroke of luck for the SWR Sport show, because as a guest in the studio, the coach of 1. FSV Mainz 05 was in a great mood and, for once, one hundred percent satisfied.

Many reasons for Mainz’s success

When it came to the reasons for the latest successful series, Svensson first ironically asked how long the show lasts, because naming all the reasons is complex. But then he managed to explain briefly what was going well with Mainz at the moment: “We made good use of the long World Cup break to prepare for the second half of the season. We got two good newcomers in Ajorque and Hanche -Olsen. We also have a well-established defense again and good competition within the team.”

Svensson always wants the best

Svensson is known to have taken over Mainz at a time when club and team were at a low point. His condition was that he should not only ensure relegation, but rather reliability, continuity, simply time to be able to revive Mainz virtues. That worked out pretty well and now, a good two years later, Mainz is once again respected as the uncomfortable underdog in the league.

It was successful because Svensson has a clear philosophy. “I always want to get the best out of the team, I have a very high opinion of my team and I always try to push it to the limit. We won’t always be able to reach the performance limit like we did against Leipzig, but it’s always only possible to pursue the average too boring for me.”

Coined by Thomas Tuchel

The ambition is probably in Bo Svensson’s genes, but the Dane is also shaped by five years that he played under Thomas Tuchel. “He opened my eyes to a different way of seeing the game, coaching and being a coach. It was never boring with him, he was always evolving and always finding new approaches,” Svensson enthused about the new Bayern coach , whom he will meet on matchday 29 in the Bundesliga.

Participation in the European Cup is not yet an issue

In terms of average points per game, Svensson is now even more successful than Tuchel was at Mainz 05 – and meanwhile European Cup ambitions are no longer impostors. Whereby Svensson becomes monosyllabic on this topic again, at least for the moment. “If we have this goal in mind and can actually achieve it, then we can talk about it, but now with eight games to play it’s still too early,” the coach said.

There he is again, the typical Bo Svensson, who likes to put the brakes on euphoria. But that’s part of his recipe for success.