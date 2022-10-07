EA and Criterion Games announce Need for Speed: Unbound, a new chapter in the historic racing series. The launch is set for December.

A new Need for Speed ​​was announced today, but is already out in less than two months. Need for Speed: Unbound has been the focus of rumors for months, ever since the development of a new chapter was confirmed in 2019. The launch is scheduled for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S on December 2, and it will be the first episode not to arrive on consoles of the past generation.

Need for Speed: Unbound, ecco l’annuncio —

It is unclear why it took so long to reveal Need for Speed: Unbound, despite the many leaks and rumors, and the fact that it will actually be available in two months. It is plausible that EA wanted to concentrate all its energies and efforts in marketing on FIFA 23, which came out only a week ago. Curiously, a reveal was announced for 5pm, but the trailer was released over an hour before the premiere. The game is in development at Criterion Games, the same studio as Need for Speed: Heat, and will be set in Lakeshore City, a fictional version of Chicago; the pre-order will grant three days of early access and exclusive customization items.

The first trailer –

The first images show two different drivers, with a hint of the personalization of the protagonists. The game, for the first time in the history of the series, has an anime-inspired cel-shading style. A range of cars were also shown, with custom designs in the style of Forza Horizon 5. In Unbound, players will be able to meet up with others at special rallies and exhibit their designs. The title will be heavily inspired by the theme of graffiti and a hip-pop aesthetic, such as the classics Underground, and the soundtrack was created together with rapper A $ AP Rocky (who will also be one of the leaders in the Takeover Scene mode). “Race against the clock, beat the police and take on weekly qualifying to get to The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge,” reads the trailer description. “Fill your garage with precisely balanced and customized cars, and light the streets with your own style, signature outfits and a vibrant global soundtrack that resonates in every corner of the world.” Unbound will include a full offline single-player campaign, multiplayer with cross-play support, and a free post-launch content plan upon release. Technically speaking, however, it will shoot in 4K and 60fps.

Written by Georgina Young and Paolo Sirio for GLHF