Uncertainties with last year’s champion. From the point of view of a multimillionaire, Pilsen is a beautiful thing, smiles the former footballer

At the moment, several question marks are floating around in football Pilsen. After the season, the replacement for coach Michal Bílek, who will leave the club, needs to be resolved. The West Bohemian team is also looking for a new owner or investor, without whose financial support the traditional club could have had serious problems. “Pilsen for 250-300 million is a beautiful thing. Everything is there,” Petr Mikolanda, guest of the football show Přímák, assumes the role of multimillionaire.

