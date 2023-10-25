Uncertainty Surrounds Deshaun Watson’s Injury Status for Upcoming Game

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson following the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Indianapolis Colts. Watson, who had missed the previous two games with a right shoulder injury, left Sunday’s game during the first period, casting doubt on his availability for future games.

Stefanski did not provide many details about Watson’s condition but revealed that he suffered a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder on September 24 against Tennessee. As a result, he missed the following week’s game against Baltimore and the duel against San Francisco on October 15.

When asked about further medical tests for Watson, Stefanski remained unclear, stating that the team is awaiting results “from a group of players.” It is also unknown if the team is considering placing Watson on the injured reserve list to allow him four weeks to heal.

Despite the uncertainty, Stefanski expressed that Watson’s injury is improving and highlighted his hard work and competitiveness. However, the coach’s statements have been met with mixed messages over the past few weeks, leaving fans in Cleveland uncertain about their star quarterback’s status.

Watson returned to training last week and started against the Colts despite doubts surrounding his availability. However, he only played 12 snaps before leaving the game due to a hit that resulted in him hitting his head on the ground. Although Watson passed the concussion protocol, Stefanski decided to keep him out and substitute PJ Walker, who led the team to a 39-38 win.

Stefanski assured that he made the decision to protect Watson, who is considered the franchise quarterback. He also confirmed that Watson will start in the upcoming game against Seattle.

Since joining the Browns on a $230 million deal, Watson has started in only nine games over two seasons. He was also suspended for the first 11 games of the previous season for violating the team’s personal conduct policy.

