Under 16 European Championship, Italy-Spain is worth the Gold. Live on YouTube FIBA ​​at 21.00

It’s Italy-Spain day. It’s the day of the 2023 Under 16 European Championship Final. Skopje is ready to experience the last day of the continental event; a special day for coach Azzurri Joseph Mangone who will take the field to compete for the most prestigious metal medal, an opportunity that has been missing from the Italbasket Under 16 since 1991.

The key match of the FIBA ​​U16 European Championship 2023 will be staged at 21.00, in live streaming on the FIBA ​​YouTube channel.

The opponents. In the other half, Italy will find Spain, a national team that has an impressive record in the category: 5 Gold Medals, 8 Silver Medals, 6 Bronze Medals. The Iberians won their last title in 2019 in Udine, beating France (70-61) in the final. On the podium of that edition also the Azzurri, then coached by Gregor Fuckawho won the Third-Place Final over Russia 73-68.

The numbers. The two teams that lead all the stats of the tournament arrive in the final. Respectively first and second, Spaniards and Italians top the ranking of points scored (543 points for Spain, 526 for Italy). Coach Mangone’s team is leader in assists (133, 3 more than the Iberians), while the boys of Xavier Albert Peralta they command in rebounds (297).

Also relevant is the one concerning turnovers: Italy and Spain are the ones that have accumulated the least (81 and 84).

Italy and Spain are the only two teams in the tournament to have exceeded 100 on two occasions: the Azzurri against Turkey (101-68) and Belgium (102-72), the Spanish against Israel (116-61) and Latvia (100-48).

The best scorer Azzurro is Diego Garavaglia (86 points, 16th in the general standings), while the best Iberian scorer is Gildas Gimenez (96 points, 5th in the general classification). Michael Perez he is our best rebounder (55, 2nd in tournament ranking), Alberto Blanco the Spanish one (42, 10°).

The path. Clear path for both teams. Italy prevailed in group A with victories over Turkey (101-68), Slovenia 83-74) and Montenegro 88-69), Spain in group C thanks to victories over Israel (116-61), Germany ( 68-63), and Finland (97-52). In the round of 16 victories followed respectively over Belgium (102-72) and Latvia (100-48), in the quarter-finals against Germany (75-56) and Slovenia (82-79), and in the semi-finals against France (77-63 ) and Lithuania (80-63).

The path of Italy

Semifinal scorecard

Italy-France 77-63 (18-20, 19-15, 16-9, 24-19)

Italy: Ceccato (0/1, 0/2), Perez 25 (9/11, 1/2), Mathis 14 (3/9, 2/5), Nistrio 3 (1/1), Hassan ne, Granai 6 (3/5, 0/2), Carnevale (0/4 from three), Abreu 2 (0/3), Accorsi 15 (0/1, 5/6), Bandirali ne, Lonati 5 (1/1, 1 /2), Garavaglia 7 (2/8, 1/3). All. Mangone

France: 8 (2/11, 0/3), Lemoine, 14 (4/5, 0/3), 2 (1/5), 9 (3/6, 1/3), 2 points (1/1, 0/2), Kouakou-Hegue 2, Soliman 4 (1/3), Trefle 12 (4/7), Boulefa 3 (0/2, 0/2), Allard 5 (2/4, 2). 0/5), Facorat 2 (1/1). All. Absalom

The complete table

Fourth scoreboard

Italy-Germany 75-56 (22-11, 21-21, 16-18, 16-6)

Italy: Ceccato (0/1 from three), Perez 9 (0/7, 3/4), Mathis 9 (1/4, 1/6), Nistrio 4 (1/3), Hassan ne, Granai (0/ 1, 0/1), Carnevale 5 (1/1, 1/2), Abreu 6 (3/4), Accorsi 8 (0/2, 2/4), Bandirali ne, Lonati 8 (4/7, 0 /5), Garavaglia 26 (4/6, 3/7). All. Mangone

Germania: Remagen 16 (2/6, 3/11), Reinhart, Scheffs 1 (0/2), Baumer 2 (1/1), Grujicic 15 (5/10, 1/2), Duru 4 (2/6), 0/2), Crnjac 4 (2/5, 0/2), Lastring 6 (2/4, 0/1), Estelle ne, Petric (0/1), Bennefeld 4 (2/3), Bruggemann 4 (2/2). All. Bauermann

The complete table

The table of the Eighth

Italy-Belgium 102-72 (25-17, 32-22, 32-16, 13-17)

Italy: Ceccato 3 (1/4 from three), Perez 10 (2/4, 2/2), Mathis 18 (7/9, 1/1), Nistrio (0/1), Hassan 5 (1/2, 1/3), Granai 6 (3/7, 0/1), Carnevale 8 (1/2, 2/5), Abreu 10 (4/4), Accorsi 7 (2/6 from three), Bandirali 4 ( 1/3), Lonati 14 (4/5, 2/6), Garavaglia 17 (4/5, 2/6). All. Mangone

Belgium: Embo 13 (3/4, 1/2), Minucci 9 (3/4, 0/1), Sourin 11 (3/6, 1/2), Swolfs 6 (2/3), Hodge 11 (3 /8, 1/3), Leclercqs 3 (1/1), T’Joncke 10 (2/4, 2/3), Goudiaby, De Ridder (0/2), Pitz 2 (1/4, 0/2 ), the mole 5 (1/4 da tre), Coppejans 2 (1/2). All. Pas

⏰ It’s time to 𝐹𝐼𝒩𝒜𝐿𝐸 🔥 At 21:00 the Azzurri challenge Spain for the title at the European Championship. Live here: 📺 All with the Azzurri 💙#Italbasket | #FIBAU16Europe pic.twitter.com/5iGEjIJmg4 — Italbasket (@Italbasket) August 13, 2023

🇬🇧 𝐀𝐳𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢 are officially in 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐄 💙 With the victory over France 77-63 in the Semifinal of the Under 16 European Championships, coach Mangone’s boys will go to challenge, tomorrow evening at 21:00, the winner of Spain-Lithuania for the European title. #Italbasket pic.twitter.com/aol9DuOUa9 — Italbasket (@Italbasket) August 12, 2023